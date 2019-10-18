How much will it cost to enrol in new Lismore school?

CALCULATIONS: How much will enrolment at Lismore's new private school cost?

THERE has been plenty of interest following the announcement of the region's newest school, the Living School Northern Rivers.

The new school situated in Lismore's CBD is expected to open in January 2020 and was founded by internationally renowned educator John Stewart.

The progressive school being built on Conway Street will be a K-8 school and promises to "take learning out of the box".

But how much will enrolment at this new private school cost?

According to the Living School website's fee schedule, in addition to a $200 application fee, potential students will be required to pay a $1500 acceptance fee which "confirms a student's enrolment and is refundable when enrolment in Living School ceases".

The school year, which will be split into six terms, has a fee schedule as follows:

Kindergarten: $750 per term or $4500 per year

Years 1 and 2: $834 per term or $5000 per year

Years 3 and 4: $917 per term or $5500 per year

Years 5 and 6: $1084 per term or $6500 per year

Years 7 and 8: $1167 per term or $7000 per year

The school has also outlined a family rebates scheme, which gives a 10 per cent discount on school fees for a second sibling, increasing to 15 per cent for third and subsequent siblings.

There will also be a 5 per cent discount on tuition fees if paid in full by February 5, 2020.

How much does it cost in comparison with other schools across the region?

In July education lender Edstart released a school fee report outlining the costs of private school tuition of schools across the Northern Rivers.

Shearwater Steiner School in Mullumbimby came in as the dearest school in the region, at $8300 per Year 12 student, while Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School at Ewingsdale was second with a total of $7476.

Lismore's Trinity Catholic College came in as the third most expensive school for the region at $4985 including extras fees of $747, while St John's College Woodlawn was next at $3360 a year including extras fee of $530.

