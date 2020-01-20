How much Make it Rain auction nabbed for rural fire brigades

Chris Hemsworth, Celeste Barber and Liam Hemsworth on stage at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay for the second day of the Make It Rain Fundraiser.

THEY may have pleased the rain gods with their efforts, judging from the deluge the Northern Rivers enjoyed at the weekend.

But the organisers of the Make it Rain bushfire benefit have reeled in a tidy sum from an online auction that boasted star-studded experiences.

Someone lucky soul will be able to experience an hour-long training session with actor Chris Hemsworth and his model wife Elsa Pataky after bidding $55,050 for the experience.

The entire auction had garnered a whopping total of $131,600 by the time bidding closed on Friday.

Here were the results:

A Maton SRS808 18300 guitar signed by the member of Powderfinger: $6500.

A 1-hour training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: $55,050

Tennis lesson or game three with Pat Rafter: $9000

Etching by Ben Quilty: $6550

Personal styling session at Spell & The Gypsy Collective Boutique with a $500 tab: $3500

Surf session with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson: $7350

A golden ticket +1 for The Fortitude Music Hall for all publicly ticketed events in 2020: $8000

Stone & Wood brewing experience for four people: $3600

Half day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and full day recording session at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studios: $10,250

Surfboard owned and signed by Stephanie Gilmore: $7650

Dinner for four with Simon Baker at Harvest Newrybar: $9050

Farmers market and two hour cooking class with master chef Shannon Bennett and Manu Feildel as sous chef & sommelier: $4800

The funds will go toward the Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers and Far North Coast brigades.