How much longer until you can buy council's 'black gold'?

NO COMPOST: Lismore green-thumbs will have to look elsewhere for compost after the waste centre fire. Contributed

KEEN gardeners will need to look elsewhere for compost after Lismore City Council announced it will not have any of its black gold for sale for around 12 months.

Following the recent fire which started in the mulch piles at Lismore Recovery & Recycling Centre, the council closed the waste centre until August 28.

While the centre is accepting green waste, those wanting to buy compost will have to consider making their own or buying it elsewhere.

The council said the damaged compost area and material recycling facility were likely to stay closed for an extensive period -- up to 12 months -- while insurance assessments and repairs take place.

General waste, as well as green waste, is now being accepted at the tip.

The Lismore Revolve Shop and the Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre remain closed at this stage.

It is planned to reopen the Revolve Shop on Tuesday, September 3 and the community will be advised when a date for reopening of the Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre is scheduled.

Residents are reminded garbage collections continue as normal.