How much is that doggie in the Facebook window?

Some of the dogs waiting for furever homes advertised on Hound Haven. Names: Ace & Bandit Age: 6 weeks Breed: Mastiff x Staffy x Kelpie Sex: Male Location: Brisbane

SCROLLING through Facebook page Hound Haven really pulls at the heartstrings.

It's not a shelter, but an online space collecting data on all dogs in need of adoption from all pounds and shelters on the Northern Rivers and up to south-east Queensland and Brisbane.

From gentle giants to playful puppies, dogs of all different breeds and ages stare back at you from this Facebook window, begging for a home.

There's just one anonymous rescuer behind Hound Haven collating this information, but the sheer number of neglected animals is staggering.

The person behind the page found herself wanting to do more to help after their own rescue dog had passed away.

"People don't seem to rescue dogs because they think it's too hard or they wont be nice," the page founder said.

"They seem to have a thing about pound dogs so I thought putting them on one page would help people overcome that.

"So many are in needs of homes and I haven't met a dog that's not lovely. A lot them have been waiting for homes for a while.

"I ask questions to make sure they will be able to afford it ongoing, and sometimes I will help pay upfront adoptions costs."

They said information on 15 dogs had come in from last Wednesday, bringing the total dogs advertised on the page to more than 50 since it was set up last week.

Since that time six dogs have been rescued, but many more need homes. See @Houndhavenrescue for more.