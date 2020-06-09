How much is Kylie’s bum worth?

Singer Kylie Minogue in her Famous Gold Hotpants in the Spinning Around video. Picture: Supplied

When you're at the top of your game and earning millions, you have to protect your assets - whether it's a singing voice or an iconic smile.

From Kylie Minogue's famous bottom to Madonna's boobs and Tom Jones' chest hair, here are the various body bits that celebs have put a price on, according to The Sun.

Dolly Parton is almost as famous for her 18DD chest as she is for her songs.

So to protect her assets, she has them insured for $A870,000 - that's $435,000 per boob.

After all, she wouldn't be Dolly without them.

Singer Mariah Carey poses beside a replica of her legs, revealed as she's named the first "Celebrity Legs of a Goddess.” Picture: AP

She's best known for belting out hits like Dream Lover but Mariah Carey's legs went to her head after she was awarded Gillette's first Legs Of A Goddess gong in 2006.

Not only did she unveil a 16-foot statue of her shapely pins at New York's Radio City Music Hall, she forked out to have them insured for $63.4 million EACH.

J-Lo is fond of shaking her booty in videos and her rear view is admired by many.

Rumours that she had insured the asset for $30.8 million floated around for many years but she has since denied the rumour, when asked bluntly by James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.

Even so, the 50-year-old's booty would be worth every penny.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses during a photocall upon arrival for the 2018 Echo Music Awards ceremony on April 12, 2018 in Berlin. (Photo by AXEL SCHMIDT / AFP)

Who can forget the Spinning Around video of 2000, when Kylie Minogue's shapely derrière was displayed in all its glory in tiny gold hotpants?

The iconic look raised the value of the 52-year-old pop princess's bottom, which was valued at $5.4 million.

Rihanna Savage X Fenty lingerie campaign. Picture: Savage X Fenty. Picture: Supplied

Rihanna became the second in the Legs Of A Goddess hall of fame, following in Mariah's beautifully placed footsteps.

She didn't quite go to the dizzy diva heights of her predecessor, however.

RiRi's legs were insured for a mere $1.8 million.

Miley Cyrus and her famous tongue. Picture: Getty Images

While you might expect Miley Cyrus to insure her voice box to protect her singing career, she picked on another part of her mouth for a completely different reason.

Miley's tongue - which makes an appearance at every photo opportunity - is insured for $1.8m.

Explaining its frequent appearances, she said it started as a way to hide her insecurity at photo calls.

She said: "I didn't know what to do with my face, so I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk rock thing."

Tom Jones. Picture: AP

Back in his heyday, when women threw knickers at the Welsh crooner, Tom Jones considered his hairy chest to be a huge part of his allure.

So, naturally, he had his chest hair insured for $10 million.

David Lee Roth plays up to the cameras. Picture: Supplied

When it came to insuring something that meant a lot to him, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth didn't plump for the voice.

While the band were at the height of their fame, in the 1980s, he took out an $1.45 million policy on his sperm.

The payment was to cover any expensive paternity suits if he accidentally impregnated a groupie.

Julia Roberts and her multimillion-dollar grin. Picture: Supplied

Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts has one Oscar and three more nominations under her belt but it's her stunning smile that makes her stand out in a crowd.

So the 52-year-old actor has reportedly insured her grin for a cool $36 million.

That's something to smile about.

USA singer actor Madonna and dancers performing on stage at Adelaide Oval during her 'Girlie Show' concert tour, 01 Dec 1993.

Madonna's chest may not be as generous as Dolly's, coming in at 34C, but it seems it's worth more.

The Like A Virgin star has reportedly insured her boobs for $1.8 million - $540,000 each.

Cristiano Ronaldo has insured his championship-winning legs. Picture: Getty Images

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has just become football's first billionaire so his legs have already netted him a packet.

So it's not surprising he wants to insure against damage.

They're reportedly covered to the value of $207 million.

