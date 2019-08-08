Menu
Lismore City Council has asked for feedback on a Special Rate Variation.
Council News

How much do you pay for rates in the Lismore area?

8th Aug 2019 10:59 AM

LISMORE City Council say the average rates in Lismore are $1200.

The figure was quoted in a brochure sent to ratepayers asking for community feedback about a planned Special Rate Variation.

Two rate rise options are presented in the brochure, both stating the average urban residential rate as $1229 per year.

It goes on to explain how each option will impact future rates.

Does this average reflect how much you pay for rates?

Let us know in the poll below.

Reader poll

How much are you paying for rates in the Lismore area?

Under $1000

0%

$1000 - $1500

0%

$1500 - $2000

20%

$2500 - $3000

80%

$3000 and over

0%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

lismore city council northern rivers councils rates special rate variation
Lismore Northern Star

