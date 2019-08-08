How much do you pay for rates in the Lismore area?

Lismore City Council has asked for feedback on a Special Rate Variation.

Lismore City Council has asked for feedback on a Special Rate Variation. Lismore City Council

LISMORE City Council say the average rates in Lismore are $1200.

The figure was quoted in a brochure sent to ratepayers asking for community feedback about a planned Special Rate Variation.

Two rate rise options are presented in the brochure, both stating the average urban residential rate as $1229 per year.

It goes on to explain how each option will impact future rates.

Does this average reflect how much you pay for rates?

Let us know in the poll below.