How much did 123-year-old former school house sell for?

STEEPED in history, the former school house at Lennox Head was sold on Saturday, after being on the market for the first time in 40 years.

The landmark property is at least 123 years old.

The Lennox Head School House on North Creek Rd was sold by Elders Lennox Head.

According to realestate.com.au, the original Lennox Head School House sold for $1.09 million by Elders Real Estate Lennox Head.

The three bedroom home was marketed as a "unique lifestyle opportunity".

One of the large bedrooms, complete with fireplace.

"Remarkably preserved and brimming with timeless charm, it presents an opportunity to acquire a local landmark property of historic pedigree providing superb scope to renovate and create the dream lifestyle," the Elders team explained in the property's listing.

Original features at the former school house.

"The property is offered for the first time in 40 years and further enhanced by a verdant setting with close proximity to the new Epiq Marketplace shopping precinct, schools, buses and the beach.

The kitchen has been updated.

"It is a warm, inviting country-style cottage retreat... original weatherboard construction with characteristic alterations.

"Tree-screened street frontage and overlooks lush greenery at the rear."

Open fireplaces add to the ambience in the building.

Other features included "rich woodwork", open fireplaces, an updated gas kitchen, "expansive" veranda and spacious living and dining areas.