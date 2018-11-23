How Margaret Olley's Sydney home ended up on our patch

Legendary Australian artist Margaret Olley in her home studio. The artist died in 2011 and the contents of her studio, consisting of more than 21,000 pieces, were painstakingly wrapped and moved to their new home on the Northern Rivers. Meet the gallery director behind the incredible move at a special dinner in Grafton.

Legendary Australian artist Margaret Olley in her home studio. The artist died in 2011 and the contents of her studio, consisting of more than 21,000 pieces, were painstakingly wrapped and moved to their new home on the Northern Rivers. Meet the gallery director behind the incredible move at a special dinner in Grafton.

A FAMILIAR face at the Grafton Regional Gallery for many years, former director Susi Muddiman will return to the Jacaranda City in December as special guest speaker for a fund-raising dinner - Looking Back Looking Forward.

Now at the helm of the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre, Ms Muddiman's contributions to the country's cultural landscape saw her awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2015 and cited as one of the 10 most influential people in the visual arts..

The well-respected director has devoted her working life to the arts and is perfectly placed to enlighten dinner guests with her stories and insights from a career spanning three decades.

Ms Muddiman holds a particular fondness for the Grafton arts institution as it was her first appointment as a gallery director a title she has now retained since 1998.

Over the course of her impressive career Ms Muddiman has curated many national and international exhibitions, overseen significant infrastructure development at Grafton and Tweed galleries and initiated new programs. She works outside of her galleries to increase the recognition of galleries and artists and their value to our community.

Tweed Regional Gallery Director Susi Muddimann OAM is special guest speaker at the upcoming Looking Back Looking Forward dinner at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Her most significant contribution to-date was the securing and development of the prestigious Margaret Olley Art Centre, a purpose-built extension to the Tweed Regional Gallery cultivated by Ms Muddiman from an initial gift of $1million from the Margaret Olley Art Trust.

The extension's centrepiece involved the painstaking task of wrapping and moving more than 21,000 personal items of Olley's to recreate her studio as it was left upon her death. This addition to the gallery has proven to be a tremendous success, exceeding all expectations in terms of attendances, economic and cultural development for the region and the arts industry in NSW.

Everyone is invited to attend this sparkling dinner that celebrates 13 successful years of The Gallery Foundation and launches the future directions of this amazing community organisation.

It is also a great way to celebrate the start of the festive season and enjoy some of the best cuisine the Clarence Valley has to offer.

The dinner is being created by renowned Clarence Valley chef, Mark Hackett of TOAST Espresso.

The menu will feature a range of regional cuisine including Bizzy Brahmans Wagyu beef, Nimbin Valley Dairy Cheeses, True Blue Prawns and sweet delights from Nicholson Fine Foods Yamba and fine wines by Jansz, Robert Channon, Pepperjack along with Coopers Ales.

The special Looking Forward Looking Back dinner will be held at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Saturday, December 1, 5.30pm for 6pm. Tickets are $90ph + BF and seating is limited so book your spot now through Eventbrite (The Gallery Foundation Dinner) or from the Grafton Regional Gallery.