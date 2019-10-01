How many working dogs does it take to load a runaway cow

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to load a runaway...

News

News premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Clydesdale bolts after being spooked at...

Community

Community premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Kyogle Show?

News

News premium_icon 20 top photos from the Lismore Master Games

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate...

Environment

Environment premium_icon 20 of the best signs at Lismore climate protest

Horses

Horses premium_icon 50 PICS: Ultimate photo gallery from the Lismore...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Lismore Cup?

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

The Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade was called to a house fire at Myocum this morning.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Home destroyed in early morning blaze

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

Track and Field

Track and Field premium_icon 95 photos: Did we snap you at the Casino Fun Run?

1960s race fashion at the Lismore Turf Club.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

Community

Community premium_icon Cricket stars bowl over school students

News

News premium_icon DRAMATIC PHOTOS: School bus crash in Lismore

Community

Community premium_icon 45 pics of Casino Cougars players and crowd...

Community

Community premium_icon 20 photos of Dads who are loved

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: How tip-offs from the public led to dramatic...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic car fire at Kyogle school

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

News

News premium_icon PAMPERED POOCHES: 7 of Byron Bay’s cutest dogs

Community

How many working dogs does it take to load a runaway cow

by
1st Oct 2019 8:58 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

When Tatham dog trainer Robert Johnston had finished his working dog demonstration at the Kyogle Show, it was time to herd the cows into the truck.

With six dogs working together, it was an easy task.

Until one calf decided it had other ideas and despite the rally of dogs rounding it up, refused to be loaded.

The crowds watched the unplanned action as the dogs, almost like fielders in a cricket match worked together to eventually bring the calf into its right place.

Robert Johnston has won accolades and been Australian Champion of working dogs, and for the second year, he treated the audience to a detailed description of how he works his dogs and what makes a dog a good worker.

The dogs' skills were put to the test by the runaway cow.

All ended well, with the cow loaded and the dogs suitably satisfied.

 

 

kyogle show northern rivers community working dogs
Lismore Northern Star