How many police have been promised for North Coast

TRENT GILBERT Country Labor Candidate Craig Elliot (Tweed), Trent Gilbert (Clarence), Janelle Saffin (Lismore) and Asren Pugh (Ballina) with Shadow Minister for Police Guy Zangari outside Lismore Police Station. Contributed

MORE police officers could be heading to the North Coast frontline, if Labor wins the NSW State election.

As part of the party's commitment to hire 1500 new police officers, Labor will be sending 124 officers to the Far North Coast if elected on March 23.

Shadow Minister for Police Guy Zangari said general duty officers, sergeants and special police force, including child protection officers, will be disseminated across the state in accordance to what each area needs in terms of staffing.

"It's about providing additional officers and it's up to the police commander to determine where these numbers are going to,” Mr Zangari said.

"It's about filling these jobs because these vacancies are unacceptable.

"Places like Ballina hasn't extra police in 30 years.”

During a four-year term of government, Labor promises to deliver 57 new officers to the Richmond Police District, 31 new officers to Tweed Byron Police District and 36 new officers to Coffs-Clarence Police District.

"Rural and regional communities across the North Coast will finally receive their fair share of new Police Officers to make up for the shortfalls left under the this Liberal National Government,” Mr Zangari said.

Country Labor Candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh said it was about time the region would be getting more police.

"It's an outrage Ballina Police Station has the same number of Police as 30 years ago, despite the massive increase in development and population,” Mr Asren said.

"I am committed to delivering the front line services we need to fight crime and keep our community healthy and safe.”

Meanwhile, Country Labor Candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin said an increase in police would help curve the "a major ice problem” in the region.

"The Lismore community is crying out for more police on the beat,” Ms Saffin said.

"It's no secret the North Coast has a major ice problem.

"This welcome boost will help our exemplary local police force deal with crime and keep our community safe.”