How many people will be coming to Falls Byron Bay?

FALLS Festival Byron Bay 2019/20 will not grow in capacity from previous years.

Falls Byron director Brandon Saul confirmed the amount of tickets on sale for this year's festival will remain as it was last year, at 25,000 people.

"From a planning perspective, this year's Falls festival will be essentially the same as last year - we're currently expecting a maximum of 25,000 patrons," he said.

The event, whose line up was announced today and included acts such as Disclosure, John Farnham and Vampire Weekend, will be held at North Byron Parklands from December 31 for three days.

After North Byron Parklands received approval from ther NSW Government to hold music events ongoing basis, music festivals held there already had the chance to increase their capacity if they complete certain infrastructure improvements.

Splendour in the Grass took advantage of that change this year and increased its capacity from 35,000 to 42,500.

But Falls Festival Byron Bay will not be following that path.

Ms Saul said they expect most of the people attending the festival to camp at the venue.

"Approximately 20,000 of (the 25,000 tickets available) will be camping on site," he said.

"That said (having gained permanent approval) we've now upgraded access to and from the site with a separate entry for buses and another for taxis, Uber and private shuttle buses - all of which should make it just that little bit easier to get to and from the festival."

Visa Checkout presale will start 9am on Monday, August 12. General Sales will open at 9am on Wednesday, August 14.