How many new police will we get from latest class?

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd May 2019 7:16 AM
THERE are 261 new police graduating from the academy today, but none of them will be heading to the Richmond Police District.

In total, 16 recruits will join the Northern Region of policing, with figures showing two will go to the Tweed Byron Police District.

The Coffs/Clarence command will gain two officers, while the Mid North Coast command will gain one officer.

Across the state, 'Class 337' includes 176 policemen and 85 policewomen who will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM will be joined by Governor of NSW, Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beasley AO GC, NSW Premier, The Honourable Gladys Berejiklian, and Minister for Police and Emergency Services, The Honourable David Elliot MP, to inspect the new recruits on the parade ground.

Commissioner Fuller said the newly-attested officers will hit the ground running on Monday when they start at their new postings at police stations across the state.

