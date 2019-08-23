Menu
New NSW Police force graduates.
How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

Aisling Brennan
23rd Aug 2019 12:00 PM
TWELVE new police officers are heading to the Northern Rivers, as the next wave of NSW Police officers graduate today.

The NSW Police Force will welcome 269 new probationary constables to its ranks at the Police Academy in Goulburn today.

Richmond Police District will receive eight probationary constables, while Tweed Byron Police District will get four new officers joining their ranks on Monday.

Meanwhile, Coffs/Clarence Police District will also be receiving six new recruits.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay met with the new recruits on Thursday and said they were all looking forward to coming to the region.

"I'm very pleased with the eight new police officers, it's great news for the Northern Rivers and I welcome them with open arms," he said.

"We've got one woman and seven men joining the squad.

"Two locals are returning and the rest are new to the area.

"It's a big thing and a big investment for our community and for them to relocate their families to the area."

Supt Lindsay said the probationary Constables will be taking part in 12-month field-based learning across the region.

"We want to make sure they hit the ground running with their learning," he said.

"It's basically on-the-job training and they'll be in uniform general duties.

"They're all buddied up with Senior Constables and they'll be in rotation through Ballina and Lismore and Casino."

Today's graduating class includes 177 policemen and 92 policewomen who will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

APM will be joined Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, to inspect the new recruits on the parade ground.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the new recruits would be a welcome addition into the policing family.

"These new probationary constables will join their commands on Monday, after months of training away from their homes and families," Mr Fuller said.

"I have no doubt that every day will prove both challenging and rewarding for these recruits as they begin their career as police officers.

"They will be stationed right across the state where they will spend the next 12 months learning what it truly means to wear the two-blues uniform," Commissioner Fuller said.

Of the probationary constables attesting today, 240 were born in Australia and 29 were born overseas. Their countries of origin include; New Zealand, Wales, India, South Korea, Egypt, United Kingdom and Singapore.

The recruits age statistics include:

  • 31 are aged 19-20
  • 132 are aged 21-25
  • 75 are aged 26-30
  • 15 are aged 31-35
  • 12 are aged 36-40
  • Four aged over 40

Both Richmond PD and Tweed Byron PD will be welcoming their new officers on Monday with an official ceremony.

Keep an eye out for coverage of the new officers arriving in the Northern Rivers on Monday.

