How many cards did Eileen get for her 100th birthday?

Casino woman Eileen Darragh received more than 180 cards for her 100th birthday.

IT'S not every day someone turns 100 years old.

But when Casino woman Eileen Darragh was celebrating her milestone birthday, her beloved family was stuck in Queensland and couldn't celebrate with her.

So they decided to rally the community to help out.

The mission: 100 cards for Eileen's 100th birthday.

We put the call out in early September, and the response for her big day was truly amazing.

Granddaughter Tracey Darragh said Eileen had received more than 180 cards, and they were still arriving.

"They have cone from, WA, NSW, Victoria and South Australia," she said.

"From friends and strangers.

"We are so happy that people helped us reach this goal."

The children and staff at Bambino's Kindergarten Harrington Park North sent presents to Casino's Eileen Darragh for her 100th birthday recently.

One of the sweetest stories came from the children and staff at Bambino's Kindergarten Harrington Park North in Sydney.

A spokeswoman from the kindy said they read The Northern Star's story and wanted to help mark Eileen's special occasion.

"So they got together and created a scrapbook of drawings, paintings and photos and a gift pack of Eileen's favourite things, like crochet wool, tea and biscuits," she said.

"The birthday good wishes were delivered to Eileen and we hope this small gesture brought her some joy.

"For the children it's been a way for them to see that it's important to think of others and sometimes the smallest thing is enough to bring happiness."