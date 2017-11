An Airbnb property for rent in the Byron Shire.

JUST how many Airbnb rentals are in your neighbourhood? Do you know?

The Byron Shire tops the Northern Rivers for active rentals with 2377, so chances are, if you live in the shire, you probably have one nearby.

Take a look at our interactive map to find Airbnbs in your town.

*The figures are based on information provided by Airbnb to Airdna - an online Airbnb data analysis company. Figures for the Ballina Shire were not available on the site.