How long you'll wait for surgery at Rivers hospitals

SOME Northern NSW elective surgery patients are waiting just over a year for their operations and 7 per cent of Lismore Hospital patients are not receiving their operations on time.

NSW Health data for the January-March quarter shows the hospital performed 1097 elective surgeries, completing 93.1 per cent within the recommended timeframe.

Urgent cases fared the best, with 100 per cent of patients going under the knife when they should have. About 9.6 per cent of semi-urgent patients did not have their operations done on time and 10.2 per cent of non-urgent cases were delayed.

Urgent patients waited about eight days to have their operation - one day more than the same period last year.

Semi-urgent patients waited 61 days, a nine-day increase on the previous year, and non-urgent patients waited 336 days - a six-day increase on 2017.

There were 1934 patients on the elective surgery waiting list at the end of the quarter.

"Northern NSW hospitals welcomed increasing numbers of patients through our doors during January to March and it's a testament to the skills and commitment of our staff that they continue to deliver high levels of patient care for people in our communities," Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said.

"With our current suite of capital works and significant infrastructure projects under way across the district, including the $320 million redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital and the $7.35 million upgrade under way at Ballina District Hospital, we look forward to our hospitals being able to continue to perform well as health care needs increase in the coming years."

Demand on our hospital emergency department continues to grow. MJFelt

Pressure on our emergency departments

LISMORE Base Hospital emergency department patients are waiting up to 34 minutes before receiving medical attention.

NSW Health Data for the January-March quarter shows there were 8988 emergency department presentations in the three months, with 2207 patients arriving by ambulance.

About 1114 were categorised as non-urgent.

Emergency patients were generally treated within seven minutes and the median wait for others is 34 minutes.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said hospitals in Lismore, Ballina and Byron all had increased emergency department admissions over the past 12 months.

Mr Jones said 79.8 per cent of patients left the emergency department within four hours of presentation.

"Overall, 81.3 per cent of patients started treatment on time, up from 78.9 per cent for the same time last year," he said.

"It's a testament to the skills and commitment of our staff that they continue to deliver high levels of patient care for people in our communities." - NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistics for Lismore Hospital

Median emergency department wait in January-March, 2018: 34 minutes.

Emergency department presentations in January-March, 2018: 8988

Number of elective surgery operations in January-March, 2018: 1097.

Source: NSW Health