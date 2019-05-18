How long should you wait at a stop sign for?

STOP: A woman who said an officer fined her for not stopping at a stop sign for three seconds has had her argument disputed by police. Photo Craig Warhurst

STOP: A woman who said an officer fined her for not stopping at a stop sign for three seconds has had her argument disputed by police. Photo Craig Warhurst Craig Warhurst

POLICE have refuted the claims a woman made in a Bundaberg court this week that she was told by an officer she had to stop "for three seconds" at a stop sign.

Jesse Kathleen Kellaway was fined in January after she failed to stop at the intersection of Bourbong and McLean Sts.

Although pleading guilty to the charge, Kellaway maintained she did stop, but apparently not for long enough.

"From my understanding I had stopped at the stop sign (and) viewed and watched a four-wheel-drive reverse out of Hungry Tum," Kellaway said.

"I thought that I had stopped on the line but (an) officer informed me that I actually creeped forward and might have hit my brakes but not for three seconds and I was not at a complete stop at the stop sign.

"(He said) I rolled through the stop sign and continued to drive."

A police spokesperson said stopping for three seconds was not part of the legislation and would not be deemed a ticketable offence.

The transport operations road users regulations states in section 67 that when stopping and giving way at an intersection, the driver must stop as near to the line.

"There is no mention of having to stop for three seconds," she said.

"Apparently in the learner driver's guide there is a note of best practice to perform a three-second stop but it's not legislated."

Kellaway said the offence would take the rest of her points and she would be left with no licence.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he could do nothing about her points tally, but did mention he had the power to increase her fine up to $2611.

"I'm not going to take your licence off you," Mr Duroux said.

"Will you get a bad news letter from Queensland Transport? You betcha. But there's options on there. It actually tells you on there what you can do.

"When you get that bad news letter saying you have lost your licence, there will be options for you.

"You either get to choose to do a three-month suspension or you can elect to be on good behaviour for a period."

In the end the magistrate fined Kellaway for the ticketable amount of $391, plus an additional court administration fee of $96.15.

Kellaway apologised for wasting the magistrate's time and no conviction was recorded.

She will now take up the matter of her points tally with Queensland Transport.