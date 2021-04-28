Menu
BEER: Co-founder of Two Mates Brewing Grant Smith.
BEER: Co-founder of Two Mates Brewing Grant Smith.
How long do we have to wait for new brewery to open?

Aisling Brennan
28th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A new Northern Rivers brewery is getting closer to opening its doors to the public despite a few setbacks along the way.

After getting council approval to open Two Mates Brewing in South Lismore in February, the owners have been working hard to get their taps flowing.

Co-owner Grant Smith had told The Northern Star he'd hoped the brewery would open before Easter, but there's been some delays.

The brewery now says things are "progressing".

 

Two Mates Brewing is hoping to launch some merchandise soon.
Two Mates Brewing is hoping to launch some merchandise soon.

 

