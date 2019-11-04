Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How locals corrected this ‘disgusting’ sign

by Daniel Bateman
4th Nov 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RACIST sign erected near a prominent Far Northern tourist attraction has been corrected by locals.

A sign declaring "multiculturalism destroys Australia" was erected recently at the Daintree River ferry turn-off, along Mossman-Daintree Rd.

However, locals fearing tourists may think the worse of the region, crossed out "multiculturalism", replacing the word with "racism."

Sign erected at turn-off to Daintree Ferry, intersection of Mossman-Daintree Rd and Cape Tribulation Rd
Sign erected at turn-off to Daintree Ferry, intersection of Mossman-Daintree Rd and Cape Tribulation Rd

Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu said the original sign was "absolutely disgusting" and had no place in the shire.

"I applaud the residents who fixed the sign, and I can confidently say Douglas Shire is the most welcoming region in the country" she said.

 

Sign erected at turn-off to Daintree Ferry, intersection of Mossman-Daintree Rd and Cape Tribulation Rd
Sign erected at turn-off to Daintree Ferry, intersection of Mossman-Daintree Rd and Cape Tribulation Rd

MORE NEWS

'Heartless': Pensioner gutted at sentence for fraudster

Vote now: Which of these tattoos is Far North's best?

Tourism leaders demand return of drumlines

 

"We embrace people who come here from different countries, whether they are travellers or permanent residents."

She said the shire recently held its largest citizenship ceremony in history, with 33 new citizens officially welcomed from across the globe.

"With more than 20 per cent of residents who live in the Douglas Shire from overseas, we are actually sitting above the FNQ average for cultural diversity, and this number continues to grow," she said.

racism sign tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms on the horizon for the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Severe storms on the horizon for the Northern Rivers

        Weather THE weather bureau says there is the chance of severe thunderstorms for the region today and tomorrow.

        Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

        premium_icon Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

        News Members of the 26-year-old's rugby team say they are "in shock”

        Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

        premium_icon Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

        News This iconic North Coast property has been a haven for musicians

        GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        premium_icon GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        Whats On Where you can dress up, enjoy lunch and enjoy a glass of bubbly

        • 4th Nov 2019 4:34 PM