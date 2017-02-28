How local businesses can support Our Kids Ball

ETC Board Chairman Rod McKelvey, Our Kids fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista, ETC CEO Jenny Barnett â€" at the Childrenâ€™s Ward and Special Care Nursery at Lismore Base Hospital.

ENTERPRISE & Training Company has signed up to be a Corporate Partner for the 'Our Kids Winter Ball' in May and has encouraged local businesses to also get on board.

ETC CEO Jenny Barnett said the not-for-profit community organisation was proud to be supporting Our Kids.

"I recently visited the Lismore Base Hospital and was given a tour of the facilities to see firsthand the work of Our Kids in action," Ms Barnett said.

"I was certainly moved by the number of children requiring support."

Over 2000 children annually come through Lismore Base Hospital requiring lifesaving medical equipment for the paediatric wards such as Children's Ward, Special Care Nursery and Emergency.

The Winter Ball will celebrate its sixteenth year in 2017 and has brought over $1.25 Million worth of paediatric equipment for local hospitals during this time, Our Kids fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

"Without this equipment many children and neonates are being sent through to the cities to receive care that we could supply here. Our Kids helps to provide equipment that supports the medical team we have locally," Ms Battista said.

"We couldn't do this without the support of our wonderful community and the businesses, such as ETC, who help."

Ms Battista said Our Kids aimed to raise $20,000 this year alone at their Winter Ball event on May 27.

"Our invitation-only event is always booked out and has a waiting list. It's incredible to have so many people attending for such a worthwhile cause," Ms Battista said.

If you're a business who would like to support the Winter Ball, partner packages are still available until April. Contact Our Kids on (02) 66 202705 for more information and/or to register yourself to receive an invitation to the event.

Enterprise & Training Company (ETC) enjoys giving back to the communities where it operates.

This is achieved through the ETC Community Support Fund.

If you're a community organisation like Our Kids who is seeking financial support then visit www.etcltd.com.au/csf to see if you're eligible for funding.

Applications are currently open and close March 10.