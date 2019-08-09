Menu
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin is hosting a forum on homelessness.
How Lismore MP plans to put an end to homelessness

Aisling Brennan
9th Aug 2019 10:30 AM
PEOPLE concerned about the region's growing rate of homelessness will be putting their heads together today to formulate a plan to improve housing affordability and supply in Lismore.

More than 40 key stakeholders from the housing sector, not-for-profit sector and local government have been invited to a two-hour round-table discussion hosted by Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

Ms Saffin in her inaugural speech said she was determined to improve the conditions of people facing homelessness in the community, after years of inaction by the Nationals.

"It was the failure to provide affordable and accessible housing, disability support with advocacy and strong institutions that serve the public - we have lost faith in them,” she told Parliament.

Ms Saffin said today's forum was in response to the dire need for affordable housing, housing supply and homeless support in the Lismore electorate and the wider region.

"A large number of people contact me seeking support and the many agencies and individuals at the forum are better qualified than me to offer proposals and suggestions on how to tackle this serious issue,” Ms Saffin said.

"A number of organisations have clearly articulated what is needed and these resources will assist me to advocate in an informed way.

"It is of course up to the government to get the framework in order to deliver more housing stock.”

Post-forum, Ms Saffin will prepare an advocacy plan which outlines what is needed to address the issues and work in partnership with the community to try and secure some much-needed resources for the Northern Rivers region.

The forum will be held at the Lismore Workers Club from 2pm to 4pm today.

