How Lismore is offering support to local Muslim community

MESSAGES OF PEACE: A sign and a floral offer has been placed at the Lismore Quad about the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week. Javier Encalada

A FLORAL offering and a book of condolences have been set up for Northern Rivers residents to offer their condolences to the local Muslim community after the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week.

50 people were killed a 30 remain in hospital, 9 of them critical, after a terrorist attacked two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

Sabina Baltruweit, coordinator of Northern Rivers Peace Group Remembering and Healing said the sign memorial at the Lismore Quad was started by a few Lismore residents on Tuesday morning.

"It is there for anybody to add flowers and signs, messages and any other kind of offering," she said.

The book of condolences an initiative of Remember and Healing, supported by the Lismore Regional Library.

SOLIDARITY: A book of condolences has been set up at the Lismore Regional Library regarding the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week. Javier Encalada

The book is located on the first floor, at 110 Magellan St, Lismore.

The library is open to the public Monday to Wednesday, 9.30am to 5pm, Thursdays 9.30am to 7pm, and Friday 9.30am to 5pm.

On weekends, the library is open Saturdays 9am to 1pm and Sunday 1pm to 4pm.

Mrs Baltruweit said the organisation is still deciding whether to give the book to the local Muslim community or to send it to the New Zealand High Commission in Canberra.

There will be a special final day of condolence signing on the book on Saturday, March 30, when a number of community leaders will be invited to be part of the initiative.

More details will be released shortly about that event.