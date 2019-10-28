How Lismore hospital was built with £150

IS HISTORY ever completely "correct"? The more one delves into it, especially local and family history, the more one wonders about this.

People will tell you that the official records cannot lie. Possibly this is correct, however, the people who gave the information for these official records certainly can lie, or at least be mistaken about an event or a date. And then there are always the transcriptions which misinterpreted handwriting, or deliberately changed something because it was thought to be wrong.

A recent reading of an old obituary brought this to mind.

Mrs Elizabeth Sole died at Grafton in 1928 and was buried with great pomp and ceremony from the Anglican Cathedral. She is reported in many histories as being the first matron of Lismore Hospital.

On the other hand, if you read the obituary for Mrs Neil Campbell (previously Annie McKinnon), you will find that she is noted as the first matron. She was the daughter of Lachlan McKinnon, was born in Scotland, and arrived in Australia with her mother in 1840. Both ladies had a very eventful life, but if you read a third account relating to the hospital you will find that yet another lady, a Mrs Daley, was declared the first matron of the hospital.

Early history of the hospital is slightly confusing on this issue.

Apparently in the 1870s several public and private meetings were held to discuss the provision of a public hospital. There were several private hospitals in Lismore at the time, some better than others, but most were restricted to a particular doctor and, of course, payment for services was required. Many people could not afford hospital care.

In 1878, the Government Medical Officer based at Grafton, a Dr J.G. Smith, advised the council that a hospital should be on an elevated site free from fog or mists. It should be remembered that Lismore was mainly sited in a low area where drainage was bad. The locals called it Frog Hollow!

Shortly after the establishment of the Municipality of Lismore in 1879, a public meeting was called and in May 1880 it was agreed that a hospital took priority over other needs. A committee was formed but it could not agree - some wanted the design of the building to cost no more than £3 ($6), with the building itself costing £150 ($300); others wanted £5 ($10) for the design and £2000 ($4000) for the building.

Eventually the lesser cost was chosen, with the government undertaking to pay £150. A tender was accepted in 1882 and the building completed by January 1883. It had four beds, a couple who acted as matron and wardsman, and two doctors. However, no one had thought about the need for a kitchen or a "privie". These had to be hurriedly added. A bathroom was not added until 1886. The on-going costs were financed by subscriptions. It did not provide "free" hospital care.

But who was the matron? Apparently it was Mrs Daley (basically a cook!) but she must have left before the end of the year because Mrs Sole and her husband were said to have been there for six years when they left in April 1889. Mrs Campbell (a well-known and respected local midwife and nurse) took over on a temporary basis until the Soles arrived.

In 1889, the Soles retired to Grafton and both died there. Mrs Campbell apparently returned to her family duties at Boorie Creek and in 1929 died in Sydney.