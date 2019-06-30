How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

SWIM LESSONS: Briana Heinz has received grants to run free swimming lessons at the Ballina pool during the school holidays.

KIDS and teens wanting to learn to swim or improve on their stroke can access free swimming lessons this school holidays.

During the July school holidays swim teacher Briana Heinz will be offering lessons to 40 kids one week at Ballina pool.

It's part of a Swim My Way initiative developed by Uncle Tobys in partnership with the Royal Life Saving Society.

Ms Heinz said they managed to get $1725 in funding from the initiative which covers pool entry for 40 kids, one spectator and pool hire and certificates for the week.

The 40 kids get five complimentary lessons during the July school holidays with that funding.

Ms Heinz said she got involved with the initiative after she had a lot of enquires with the swim school she started in first term, from parents with kids aged between 7 and 13 that cant swim very well.

"Some of them can't do freestyle,” she said.

During the time Ballina had no public pool, Ms Heinz said she believed "a lot of kids in that 8-11 year-old gap missed out on swimming lessons”.

"It's more about getting kids into lessons, because once they get into them and go through adulthood and become more safe they can enjoy being around the water.”

And this would hopefully reduce drowning fatalities, she said.

"If you can get kids swimming there's rivers that are free, and there's oceans. It's just learning how to swim so you can make the most of your swimming schools.”

The funding will go for the first week of school holidays from July 1, and Ms Heinz will hold lessons in in the second week of school holidays, for the cost of pool entry.

There are spots left in the first week for kids aged 6-15.

Businesses willing to sponsor a swimmer's pool entry for the second week get in contact with swim@ballinaswimschool.com.au.