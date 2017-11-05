News

'How I lost 90kg': ten weightloss tips revealed

Tracy Ann Wood has lost 90kg.
Tracy Ann Wood has lost 90kg. Tracy Ann Wood/Facebook
Alina Rylko
by

Lismore woman Tracy Wood lost 90kg, dropping from 156kg to 66kg over three years.

Here are her top ten tips for losing weight:

1. I have different lists of music to train to, to focus. AC/DC, Cold Chisel and Midnight Oil are great for cardio.

2. Be honest and realistic with yourself. I was overweight and I had to accept that.

3. With food, I have to be organised. I know what I'm eating for the next two weeks.

4. I'm not fashion conscious, but I have three pairs of good trainers, cheap from Harbour Town.

5. Change habits. I used to drink 6L of Coke per day and now I drink 3L of water. I used to eat Tim Tams and now I eat protein balls.

6. Get off your butt and just do it! Switch training techniques to challenge yourself.

7. Friends - I go for coffee every morning at 6.30am and it's with the same girls that I train with.

8. We all fall off the bandwagon. Sometimes I wake up and I think can't do this s--t any more. The next day, get back on it.

9. Don't try and do it on your own. When I need to talk to someone, I do. I find a personal trainer.

10. Deal with your emotions. I know if I don't deal with my emotions I will be driven to the wrong comfort food.

