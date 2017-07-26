How green are your shopping bags?

GREENER SHOPPING: Gearing up for Plastic Free July are (L-R) Greig Shanley from Fundies Wholefood Market with Cheryl Smoother and Heather Dunn from Lismore Boomerang Baggers and Lismore City Council Waste Education Officer Barbara Jensen.

JUST because you are using a groovy canvas bag for your weekly shop does not mean you are helping the environment.

With the Northern Rivers making moves to ban plastic shopping bags, including Lismore's plastic bag free July campaign, more and more shoppers are foregoing these one-off items as one bag dumped in the environment is one bag too many.

According to a 2016 report by consumer advocate Choice, calico bags aren't recommended, because of the amount of water used to make them.

Instead in a result which has surprised many, of the range of reusable bag types tested, the most environmentally-friendly option was the 100% recycled content PET reusable bag, closely followed by the reusable green bag.

The report which came from Hyder Consulting's principal consultant Peter Allan, included research involved a life cycle assessment of bag options, including energy and water use, materials consumption, litter and marine impacts across the life of a bag.

Mr Allan who has written many studies for the government on the impact of plastic bags, including reports advising which system would be kindest to the environment.

His analysis found overall, a reusable bag is a better option for the environment than bags with between one and three typical uses.

"Given the popularity of the green bags, we needed to test whether reusable was better for the environment and this was comprehensively proven - but only so long as you use it repeatedly over a long period,” he said.

Mr Allan also pointed out a green bag has to be used more than 23 times before it becomes a better option than single-use bags.

In 2002 Ireland was the first country to use a nation-wide levy to discourage plastic bag use and within a week plastic bag use decreased from an estimated 328 to 21 bags per capita.

Meanwhile Boomerang Bags report nearly 99,000 of their bags have been made through more than 357 communities, including Lismore.

Alternatively, the beauty of creating your own shopping bags from an old t-shirt or scraps of material including plastic, means you can unleash your inner artist and never have your shopping mistaken at the local farmers' market or chain store.

A shopper's guide to bags

Biodegradable: Made from plastic meeting the Australian Standard for biodegradability and breaks down or composts into carbon dioxide, methane, biomass and water. Generally made of corn starch or other plant material.

Degradable: Petroleum-based plastic is used to make these bags. They break down into small pieces when exposed to oxygen or sunlight.

HDPE (high-density polyethylene): Lightweight plastic the vast majority of single-use plastic bags are made from.

LDPE (low-density polyethylene): Thicker plastic often used to make customised boutique bags for higher-end shops.

