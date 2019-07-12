Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Giving back.
Giving back.
Opinion

How giving a little can grant you a lot back

12th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I AM fortunate that my kids are of an age that they still sometimes laugh at my jokes, even the bad ones.

One of my favourites is joking that most people who know me around town know me either for wearing a dress or my pyjamas.

My dress of course refers to the robes that I wear in liturgical worship.

My pyjamas are in fact my training uniform for rhee taekwondo, a martial art I practice.

The reason some people know me from that is that I assist in teaching one of the kids' classes each week, as well as participating in the training.

As a minister I also volunteer as a teacher of RI in the state school system.

All this leads me to the fact that, because it is school holidays, I missed my RI classes this week, as the kids are on well-earned breaks.

It may seem odd to say that missing them was one of the most important things I did this week, because it reminded me of the importance of broader community connections that I make, and that I am fortunate to be able to do so.

Of course I am not uniquely fortunate in being able to find a time to volunteer as many people do so, but I wonder two things.

Firstly if most of us spend the time to reflect on what that role brings to us personally, and secondly I wonder if those who don't engage in some self giving way know what they are missing out on.

I know that with the business of life, and the demands that all sorts of things place on our time, if I had not made a personal commitment to the two programs I am a part of I would have allowed them to fall by the wayside.

However because I have stuck with them I have gotten to be, in some small way a part of their lives, and they have been a part of mine.

I suspect that for many people who find they are unable or unwilling to create the space to volunteer, it is that very connection they are missing.

In short, this is my plea to you, that you consider what you could do to enrich the lives of others, and perhaps your own.

opinion religion
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    premium_icon Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    Crime THE Casino man, who is accused of threatening to set his ex-partner alight, has been in custody since last November.

    Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    premium_icon Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    Crime Man allegedly shot a man in the shoulder in a drive-by incident

    Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    premium_icon Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    Art & Theatre Exploring the state of mind where dreaming happens

    Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

    premium_icon Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

    Crime He recklessly wounded another man in an incident last November