How fireproof is your plan?

Bora Ridge faced further fires on Saturday as conditions worsened due to wind and heat. Marc Stapelberg

THROUGHOUT the battle to fight unpredictable fires, NSW Rural Fire Service's message for residents remains constant - be prepared and have a bushfire survival plan.

Three major fires continue to increase in size across Mt Nardi National Park, Woodenbong and Bora Ridge.

Yesterday, there were 53 firefighters and 20 fire trucks on the ground at Mt Nardi in the Nightcap range near Nimbin that has now burnt more than 5500ha.

There were 23 firefighters, six trucks and one aircraft fighting a fire at Border Trail, Woodenbong now engulfing more than 9940ha.

And 114 firefighters with 28 vehicles and eight aircraft surrounded the Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge fire that expanded to 14,120ha and is now believed to have met a fire at Busbys Flat Rd, Busbys Flat and is continuing to burn in a westerly direction towards the Summerland Way.

Yesterday afternoon, the Busbys Flat fire was more than 51,820ha.

All the fires remain out of control.

At Mt Nardi, two houses were destroyed and one was damaged in the Commissioners Creek Area in Doon Doon yesterday.

A number of cars, a caravan, a shed and a boat were also destroyed.

Angela Daley from RFS media said the number may rise because of the challenging fire conditions.

RFS crews are engaged in property protection where required.

"Crews are conducting small strategic backburns and containment line construction,” Ms Daley said.

"We have to be opportunistic and put in small strategic burns where we can - but it's a huge job.”

"It's burning in ridge lines, and it is coming down into private properties which adds to the challenge of this fire.

"It's quite steep and very heavily timbered.”

"The crew are understandably tired, they have been going for weeks, however they are doing a fantastic job of looking after each other and that is what we are going to need.”

RFS crews are being provided with constant support from their local communities.

"We need a community approach to deal with these fires,” Ms Daley said.

As the fire at Myall Creek starts to merge and burn in the Busbys Flat area, RFS has confirmed there will be no relief.

"It would be lovely if we could put these fires out or get 250mm of rain for these to be extinguished but the Busby fire isn't going to contain the Myall Creek fire,” Ms Daley said.

"People need to be prepared and have a bushfire survival plan.”

Fires across the Northern River are predicted to rage for weeks, if not months.