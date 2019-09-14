How fire evacuees gave back to the town that helped them

Residents of the Balund-a diversionary program helped the Tenterfield Show Society to give facilities a new lick of paint during the time they were displaced from the program's Tabulam property due to a bushfire.

Residents of the Balund-a diversionary program helped the Tenterfield Show Society to give facilities a new lick of paint during the time they were displaced from the program's Tabulam property due to a bushfire. Corrective Services NSW

STAFF and residents of a diversionary program who were displaced by bushfire have returned to the Tabulam property.

The Balund-a property was evacuated due to the nearby bushfire last Saturday, but residents were able to return there on Wednesday night.

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said the residents helped the Tenterfield community with a fresh lick of paint to infrastructure at the showgrounds during the five days they were displaced by the fire.

"Twelve staff and 21 residents, who are part of the court-ordered diversionary program, were housed in emergency accommodation at Tenterfield during the evacuation period,” she said.

"While they were in town, the residents were able to use their time productively and assisted the Tenterfield Show Society to paint fences and horse jumping rails and barriers.”

She said the staff and residents were grateful for the help that came from the Tenterfield Community, Salvation Army and the Office of Emergency Management in the form of accommodation, clothing and meals.

"The property was fortunately spared from major damage with only losses to minor sections of the fence line,” she said.

"Unfortunately, six cattle were lost due to stress.

"Corrective Services NSW is indebted to all the Rural Fire Service volunteers who defended the property and also wishes to thank Balund-a staff for their management of the situation.”

Residents of the Balund-a program are male offenders aged 18 and over.