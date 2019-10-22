How fire-affected residents can access free drinking water

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Tenterfield residents queued up on Sunday to receive the water donated by Coles in partnership with Tenterfield Shire Council and the NSW Farmers local branch.

IN WHAT has been a deeply appreciated gesture, Tenterfield residents have been able to access free drinking water.

In partnership with Tenterfield Shire Council and the NSW Farmers local branch, Coles has donated two 10L containers of drinking water to each household in the Tenterfield township.

Residents were encouraged to attend the store on Sunday to collect their allotted water, however those who were unable to are assured they will not be forgotten.

For residents who missed the collection day on Sunday, council and community volunteers will distribute containers of water to residents.

NSW Farmers Tenterfield Branch Chairman and councillor Bronwyn Petrie thanked residents for their patience during the collection day and said volunteers provided an "amazing effort given such short notice".

"Thank you so much for your patience and to the fantastic help of our community, Coles and Shire volunteers," Cr Petrie said.

"We handed out and distributed over 3500 water containers to households, Millrace, Haddington and St Josephs.

"Also to Coles and their lovely staff for operating the free barbecue all morning."

Cr Petrie said the decision was made to advertise for township households on Sunday due logistics.

"However there was additional water for rural households who have been using the town water or had ash in their rainwater and some of that was handed out," she said.

She said some residents had also not received water deliveries due to a number of reasons, such as locked gates or loose dogs.

She said delivery of water for those who had missed the collection day would continue until all residents had been provided with the donated drinking water.

For more information or if you missed your water delivery, contact Cr Petrie on 0402 330 613.