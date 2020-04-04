Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reuben Gore created Splendour in the Minecraft.
Reuben Gore created Splendour in the Minecraft.
News

How festival punters can enjoy new virtual version of Splendour

JASMINE BURKE
4th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPLENDOUR cancellation got you feeling down? Grab yourself a drink, don yourself in your festival attire and take a virtual walk through the entire SITG festival site online.

In good news for punters, one creative has made the entire Splendour in the Grass site on Minecraft. - a meticulous digital reconstruction of North Byron Parklands constructed inside the video game Minecraft.

It took the creator about 30 hours and has all the favourite features: from the Amphitheatre, bars, ticket lines, and Tipi Forest down to some sniffer dogs.

SITG organisers announced in March the festival would be moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then regulations have become stricter, and it’s unknown when they will be lifted.

We can only cross our fingers, stay inside and hope things are back on by Spring.

View this post on Instagram

Splendour in the Minecraft looks killer

A post shared by Aus Music Memes (@ausmusicmemes) on

Splendour in the Minecraft is the creation of Reuben Gore, a freelance content creator from Adelaide.

“Been in isolation for two weeks since I got back from the US so this has been a free time project,” he told Music Junkee.

“I’d say about 30 hours total build time. We just thought it would be a bit of a laugh to make virtual Splendour during the COVID pandemic.”

Music Junkee reported Gore said he will likely make the map accessible to other Minecraft users shortly.

coronavirus northern rivers entertainment splendour in the grass 2020
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        premium_icon NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        News THE health district has released the latest coronavirus figures for our region, as experts warn people to stay at home.

        ‘Don’t panic’ on home schooling

        premium_icon ‘Don’t panic’ on home schooling

        News STUDENTS on the Northern Rivers are being asked to stay home from school which has...

        STREETS OF YOUR TOWN: How Casino looks in a crisis

        premium_icon STREETS OF YOUR TOWN: How Casino looks in a crisis

        News PLACE a phone order to a local business and help them survive.

        ’We will take action’: Top cop warns people to stay home

        premium_icon ’We will take action’: Top cop warns people to stay home

        News Local police are already issuing warnings and will take it further