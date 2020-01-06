How festival-goers behaved at Falls: Police

Police on the ground at Falls Festival in Byron Bay.

WHILE 20,000 revellers partied their way into 2020 at Falls Festival in Byron, police were relatively pleased with how the crowds behaved.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said festival patrons were generally well-behaved at this years Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

“We work very closely with promoters and security, and medical at the festival to ensure it was a safe and friendly environment,” he said.

“We’re very happy with the behaviour and there were not serious incidents reported to us and no patrons were seriously injured.

“The behaviour hasn’t been necessarily poor, but we found it a pretty uneventful event.”

Chief Insp Kehoe said while 80 people were taken into custody over the three-days, and police recorded 50 drug detections and one drug supply offence, predominantly for MDMA. Police also located cannabis, ketamine, cocaine and LSD.

“It’s still disappointing some patrons still try to bring prohibited drugs into the music festival,” Chief Insp Kehoe said.

“We’re there to try to reduce the risks of the people who take those drugs at festivals.”

A 20-year-old Queensland man was also charged with sexual touching without consent.

Chief Insp Kehoe said police also deal with 55 persons aged from 15 to their late-20s for trespassing.

“It’s also disappointing that we issued a number of criminal notices of people trespassing onto the sight,” he said.