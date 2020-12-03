Menu
Crime

HOW FAST? Woombah teen nabbed by Highway Patrol

Jenna Thompson
by
3rd Dec 2020 11:30 AM
AN 18-year-old Woombah man has said goodbye to his licence for a while after authorities detected him speeding.  

At about 4:45pm on Wednesday (December 2) officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting mobile speed enforcement on the Yamba Road Maclean.  

Officers checked the speed of a Holden Commodore sedan at 146km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, produced a P1 Provisional licence further restricting his speed limit to 90km/h.   

The driver was issued and infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more then 45km/h. The drivers licence was suspended for six months.  

An 18-year-old Woombah man was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the limit by more than 45km/h
clarence crime coastal views coffs clarence police district speeding woombah
Grafton Daily Examiner

