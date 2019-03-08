How Evans Head Facebookers helped with arrest of Ballina man

Posts on a local Facebook page helped lead to an arrest in Evans Head.

POLICE have praised the efforts of members of an Evans Head Facebook page, who helped with the arrest of a 32-year-old Ballina man.

Police will allege that at 8.30pm on Thursday, the man man was attempting to gain access to vehicles on Woodburn Street, Evans Head.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said he was seen doing this by several members of the community and posts were put on a local Facebook page about it.

"He was later seen to enter a property on Fern Street; a witness who had seen the Facebook post called police,” he said.

"The 32-year-old was detained by police at 9.20pm and placed under arrest.”

He was charged with entering enclosed lands without lawful excuse and two counts of entering a building with intent to commit and indictable offence.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

"Kudos to the locals who saw this man and called police,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police are aware that there are a few posts on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page about this matter.

"If you think you were a victim of this alleged offender last night can you please contact Senior Constable O'Rourke at Lismore Target Action Group on 6626 0585, or email him at 40186@police.nsw.gov.au.”