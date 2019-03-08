Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Posts on a local Facebook page helped lead to an arrest in Evans Head.
Posts on a local Facebook page helped lead to an arrest in Evans Head.
Crime

How Evans Head Facebookers helped with arrest of Ballina man

8th Mar 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have praised the efforts of members of an Evans Head Facebook page, who helped with the arrest of a 32-year-old Ballina man.

Police will allege that at 8.30pm on Thursday, the man man was attempting to gain access to vehicles on Woodburn Street, Evans Head.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said he was seen doing this by several members of the community and posts were put on a local Facebook page about it.

"He was later seen to enter a property on Fern Street; a witness who had seen the Facebook post called police,” he said.

"The 32-year-old was detained by police at 9.20pm and placed under arrest.”

He was charged with entering enclosed lands without lawful excuse and two counts of entering a building with intent to commit and indictable offence.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

"Kudos to the locals who saw this man and called police,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police are aware that there are a few posts on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page about this matter.

"If you think you were a victim of this alleged offender last night can you please contact Senior Constable O'Rourke at Lismore Target Action Group on 6626 0585, or email him at 40186@police.nsw.gov.au.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    premium_icon Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    Health COUNCIL staff will have to undergo lung tests and weeks of monitoring after asbestos was found in debris during the bushfire clean up.

    Blogger to host Universal Medicine info session in Lismore

    premium_icon Blogger to host Universal Medicine info session in Lismore

    News She will discuss the structure, local presence of "harmful cult”

    Man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

    premium_icon Man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

    Crime The court heard he was "another person altogether” when drunk

    Candidates give mixed opinions on rail trail plan

    premium_icon Candidates give mixed opinions on rail trail plan

    Politics Should the rail trail project go ahead?