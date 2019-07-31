How does the corner grocer stack up to the big supermarkets?

Large cauliflowers for $2 at Countryside Fruit and Veg in South Casino.

Large cauliflowers for $2 at Countryside Fruit and Veg in South Casino. Susanna Freymark

LET'S compare the apples and pears. Or in this case, cauliflowers, avocados, bananas, lemons and mandarins.

The new corner green grocer in South Casino run by Linda Redhouse and Anita Cowan has fresh fruit and veg delivered twice a week.

At Countryside Fruit and Veg they use plastic, recyclable bags and will offer face to face friendly service, Ms Redhouse said.

There is a table of 'marked down' goods which include fruit for juicing and vegetables suitable for sauces and soups.

There is parking out the back of the shop and if required, staff will help take produce to your car.

One regular customer on a motor scooter pulls up outside the shop and Ms Cowan gathers the fruit and veg items the customer wants without them ever having to get off their scooter

It is how most grocery shops operate. They offer good old fashioned service and care about their customers. But to survive they have to compete not only on freshness and customer service, but on price.

Linda Redhouse and Anita Cowan have opened Countryside Fruit and Veg in South Casino. Susanna Freymark

How did Countryside Fruit and Veg stack up against Coles and Woolworths in Casino?

Large cauliflower

Countryside large $2

Coles medium $2.50

Woolworths small $4.50

Mandarins

Countryside $4.99/kg

Coles $3.50/kg

Woolworths $4.90/kg

Lemons

Countryside $4.99/kg

Coles 3 for $2

Woolworths $5.90/kg

Avocado

Countryside $2.29 each

Coles $2.50 each or 2 for $4

Woolworths $1.80 each

Bananas

Countryside $3.49/kg

Coles $3.30/kg

Woolworths $2.80/kg

Prices at each shop were viewed on the same day. We added up the total the cost of a kilo of bananas, mandarins, an avocado and cauliflower, (we excluded the lemons due to the 3 for $2 deal at Coles).

Here's how they added up

Countryside Fruit and Veg total $12.77 (the cauliflower was large!)

Coles $11.80

Woolworths $14