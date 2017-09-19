How do we rate in the war on waste?

MORE than 11,000 households and small businesses in Lismore have made the switch to renewable energy.

Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme postcode data released by the Clean Energy Regulator reflects a geographically diverse spread of installations, particularly in suburban, regional and rural areas of Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

Renewables by postcode Contributed

Lismore accumulated 11,351 installations, placing the 2480 postcode tenth on the list of Australia's top regions switching to renewable energy.

The postcodes of Bundaberg (Qld), Werribee and Hoppers Crossing (Vic) have accumulated the highest number of small-scale renewable energy installations since the scheme began in 2001, each reaching around 17,000 installations as at September 1 2017.

Over the last 10 years, 23% more Australians have embraced rooftop solar. That's one in five homes and businesses now generating their own renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions through rooftop solar.

Last month, Australia hit a milestone of 6000 megawatt capacity across 2.8 million small-scale installations of renewable energy systems such as solar PV systems, solar water heaters and air source heat pumps - that's enough to power 1.8 million homes.

How to participate in the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme

The Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme provides incentives for households and businesses to install small-scale power generation or reduce electricity use through energy efficient hot water systems. It works by creating a market for renewable energy certificates. For more information on how to participate, visit the Clean Energy Regulator website.