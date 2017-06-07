How do we heal our Northern Rivers waterways?

CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River.

A COMMUNITY planning workshop is taking place at Southern Cross University today to take steps in formulating a detailed proposal to reverse the decline in local waterways and surrounding environment.

Organised by Richmond Rivers Rescue Inc. the community action group was formed earlier this year after well-attended public meetings in Lismore and Ballina.

Richmond Rivers Rescue co-Convenor, Rod Bruem said the workshops will be attended by representatives from key landholders, agriculture and environmental groups from across the Richmond catchment.

"It's the first time a meeting of this type has been held in Australia, with the community taking charge of a plan to clean up its own waterways," Mr Bruem said.

The aim of the meeting is to identify three key initiatives to share can with the wider community as well as State and Federal Governments to address water and environmental issues.

"Richmond Rivers Rescue aims to have a draft strategy ready for community comment by the end of 2017. The community workshop is the first important step in brining various groups together and reaching that goal," Mr Bruem said.