18°
News

How do we heal our Northern Rivers waterways?

Samantha Poate
| 7th Jun 2017 10:19 AM
CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River.
CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A COMMUNITY planning workshop is taking place at Southern Cross University today to take steps in formulating a detailed proposal to reverse the decline in local waterways and surrounding environment.

Organised by Richmond Rivers Rescue Inc. the community action group was formed earlier this year after well-attended public meetings in Lismore and Ballina.

Richmond Rivers Rescue co-Convenor, Rod Bruem said the workshops will be attended by representatives from key landholders, agriculture and environmental groups from across the Richmond catchment.

"It's the first time a meeting of this type has been held in Australia, with the community taking charge of a plan to clean up its own waterways," Mr Bruem said.

The aim of the meeting is to identify three key initiatives to share can with the wider community as well as State and Federal Governments to address water and environmental issues.　

"Richmond Rivers Rescue aims to have a draft strategy ready for community comment by the end of 2017. The community workshop is the first important step in brining various groups together and reaching that goal," Mr Bruem said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  environment northern rivers richmond river richmond rivers rescue inc. southern cross university waterways

Man in Tweed court over Murwillumbah stabbing attack

Man in Tweed court over Murwillumbah stabbing attack

THE 22-year-old charged with murder after allegedly going on a wild stabbing rampage at a Murwillumbah park yesterday has been remanded in custody.

Triumph and heartbreak in lifesaving campaign

Paige Humphreys from Bora Ridge in the sunflower field outside Casino.

Amazing pledge by anonymous donor

Byron band hits number three on the ARIA's

In Hearts Wake's new album hase debuted number 3 on the Aria charts. Photo Contributed

In Hearts Wake's latest release secures them a top 5 place

Kiwis help out for Lismore's Red Shield Appeal

Val and Judith Bennett collecting in Lismore for the Red Shield appeal.

Two New Zealanders offer helping hand to Lismore Red Shield Appeal.

Local Partners

2017 search for the Premier's Anzac Ambassadors Program

IS YOUR child eligible for the trip of a lifetime to the historic battlefields in Greece and Israel, thanks to the Premier's Anzac Ambassadors Program?

Australian macadamia industry taking on the world

MACADAMIA FRUIT: The Northern Rivers contributes 25% of macadamias worldwide. Photo Samantha Elley / TheNorthern Star

Macadamia experts meet in Brisbane to discuss industry advancements.

Bernard Fanning adds Byron Bay show to national tour

TWO ALBUMS: Brutal Dawn completes a two-album project between Bernard Fanning and local engineer Nick DiDia.

Brutal Dawn is his latest album, produced at his local studio

Blundell to meet his fans at Primex

James Blundell will be playing at Primex

Australian country music icon to get up close with Casino

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

Immersive technology puts you in control

INTERACTIVE MEDIA: Kate McDowell tries out the ACO Virtual which lets a person direct the Australian Chamber Orchestra's musicians.

Technology allows a modern take on classical music

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

UNDER CONTRACT

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

UNDER CONTRACT

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!