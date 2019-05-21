Menu
AEC staff count the votes during Federal election 2019.
Alistair Brightman
Politics

How did your town vote at the federal election?

Aisling Brennan
by
21st May 2019 9:00 AM
AS THE results rolled in on election night, it was easy to determine early on who was going to win the seats of Richmond and Page, with both incumbent MPs retaining their positions.

Counting has revealed where first preference votes for each candidate came from across the region and The Northern Star has broken down how each area voted.

In Page, Nationals MP Kevin Hogan secured his seat for the third time with a primary vote of Austin Curtin got the highest amount of primary votes with 48,572 voters (50.14 per cent).

Coming in second place on first preferences was Labor candidate Patrick Deegan with 25,710 votes (26.55 per cent) and just trailing behind him was Greens candidate Dan Reid with 10,880 votes (11.24 per cent).

Meanwhile in Richmond, despite losing the election Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser received the most first preference votes with 33,601 (37.39 per cent) beating Labor MP Justine Elliot's first preference vote of 28,830 (32.08).

Greens candidate Michael Lyon came third after he received 17,795 votes (19.80).

Find out how your area voted:

Lismore electorate

Alstonville High School

  • Greens - 266
  • Nationals - 783
  • Labor - 460

Old Ballina Newsagency

  • Greens - 271
  • Nationals - 1,452
  • Labor 624

Bentley Public Hall,

  • Greens - 24
  • Nationals - 76
  • Labor - 42

Bexhill Public School

  • Greens - 74
  • Nationals - 221
  • Labor - 118

Bonalbo and District Community Hall

  • Greens - 38
  • Nationals - 172
  • Labor - 87

Caniaba Public School

  • Greens - 36
  • Nationals - 206
  • Labor - 83

Casino Community and Cultural Centre

  • Greens - 40
  • Nationals - 923
  • Labor - 473

Casino High School

  • Greens - 24
  • Nationals - 308
  • Labor - 204

Casino North St Michael's Centre

  • Greens - 20
  • Nationals - 365
  • Labor - 124

Cawongla Playhouse

  • Greens - 151
  • Nationals - 43
  • Labor - 85

Clovass-McKees Hill Memorial Hall

  • Greens -11
  • Nationals - 192
  • Labor - 38

Clunes Public School

  • Greens - 120
  • Nationals - 114
  • Labor - 97

Coraki Public School

  • Greens - 79
  • Nationals - 397
  • Labor - 245

Dunoon Public School

  • Greens - 143
  • Nationals - 127
  • Labor - 174

Eltham Public School

  • Greens - 57
  • Nationals - 115
  • Labor - 74

Evans Head River K-12 School

  • Greens - 143
  • Nationals - 786
  • Labor - 401

Goonellabah Public School

  • Greens - 218
  • Nationals - 664
  • Labor - 487

Goonellabah Community Centre

  • Greens - 198
  • Nationals - 875
  • Labor - 533

Kyogle Memorial Institute

  • Greens - 209
  • Nationals - 832
  • Labor - 382

Kyogle High School

  • Greens - 66
  • Nationals - 337
  • Labor - 148

Lismore St Paul's Memorial Hall

  • Greens - 384
  • Nationals - 555
  • Labor - 497

Lismore Central Trinity Catholic College

  • Greens - 140
  • Nationals - 281
  • Labor - 209

Lismore City Hall

  • Greens - 154
  • Nationals - 154
  • Labor - 147

Lismore High School

  • Greens - 283
  • Nationals - 557
  • Labor - 471

Lismore Heights Public School

  • Greens - 193
  • Nationals - 331
  • Labor - 251

Lismore Pre-Polling Voting Centre, 146 Molesworth St

  • The Greens - 2,029
  • Nationals - 6,540
  • Labor - 3,414

Lismore South Public School

  • Greens - 192
  • Nationals - 470
  • Labor - 340

Nimbin Central School

  • Greens - 420
  • Nationals - 53
  • Labor - 251

Wollongbar Community Hall

  • Greens - 137
  • Nationals - 697
  • Labor - 351

Woodenbong Central School

  • Greens - 11
  • Nationals - 161
  • Labor - 47

Wyrallah Public School

  • Greens - 51
  • Nationals - 249
  • Labor - 98

Richmond electorate

Ballina Coast High School

  • Labor - 923
  • Nationals - 848
  • Greens - 464

Ballina East Southern Cross School K-12

  • Labor - 334
  • Nationals - 454
  • Greens - 219

Ballina North Richmond Christian College

  • Labor - 155
  • Nationals - 173
  • Greens - 65

Ballina Pre-Polling Voting Centre

  • Labor - 3,254
  • Nationals - 4,979
  • Greens - 1,313

Ballina West Emmanuel Anglican College

  • Labor - 242
  • Nationals - 344
  • Greens - 84

Bangalow Public School

  • Labor - 420
  • Nationals - 339
  • Greens - 542

Billinudgel Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre

  • Labor - 264
  • Nationals - 120
  • Greens - 256

Brunswick Heads Public School

  • Labor - 374
  • Nationals - 213
  • Greens - 601

Byron Bay Public School

  • Labor - 401
  • Nationals - 258
  • Greens - 641

Byron Bay Pre-polling voting centre

  • Labor - 1,252
  • Nationals - 954
  • Greens - 1,433

Byron Bay High School

  • Labor - 224
  • Nationals - 150
  • Greens - 369

Coorabell Public School

  • Labor - 48
  • Nationals - 42
  • Greens - 98

Durrumbul Public School

  • Labor - 111
  • Nationals - 47
  • Greens - 149

Eureka Public School

  • Labor - 52
  • Nationals - 41
  • Greens - 54

Ewingsdale Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School

  • Labor - 39
  • Nationals - 31
  • Greens - 57

Federal Former Church Building

  • Labor - 162
  • Nationals - 71
  • Greens - 269

Fernleigh Public School

  • Labor - 66
  • Nationals - 81
  • Greens - 98

Lennox Head Public School

  • Labor - 691
  • Nationals - 708
  • Greens - 683

Mullumbimby St John's Primary School Hall

  • Labor - 353
  • Nationals - 244
  • Greens - 666

Mullumbimby High School

  • Labor - 309
  • Nationals - 222
  • Greens - 690

Newrybar Public School

  • Labor - 87
  • Nationals - 131
  • The Greens - 138

Ocean Shores Community Centre

  • Labor - 607
  • Nationals - 345
  • The Greens - 687

Ocean Shores Public School

  • Labor - 120
  • Nationals - 69
  • Greens - 179

Skennars Head Xavier Catholic College

  • Labor - 82
  • The Nationals - 111
  • Greens - 43

Suffolk Park Community Hall

  • Labor - 314
  • Nationals - 171
  • Greens - 496

Tintenbar Public School

  • Labor - 102
  • Nationals - 209
  • Greens - 101

Wilsons Creek Hall

  • Labor - 54
  • Nationals - 11
  • Greens - 102
federal election 2019 page electorate richmond electorate
Lismore Northern Star

