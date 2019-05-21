How did your town vote at the federal election?

AS THE results rolled in on election night, it was easy to determine early on who was going to win the seats of Richmond and Page, with both incumbent MPs retaining their positions.

Counting has revealed where first preference votes for each candidate came from across the region and The Northern Star has broken down how each area voted.

In Page, Nationals MP Kevin Hogan secured his seat for the third time with a primary vote of Austin Curtin got the highest amount of primary votes with 48,572 voters (50.14 per cent).

Coming in second place on first preferences was Labor candidate Patrick Deegan with 25,710 votes (26.55 per cent) and just trailing behind him was Greens candidate Dan Reid with 10,880 votes (11.24 per cent).

Meanwhile in Richmond, despite losing the election Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser received the most first preference votes with 33,601 (37.39 per cent) beating Labor MP Justine Elliot's first preference vote of 28,830 (32.08).

Greens candidate Michael Lyon came third after he received 17,795 votes (19.80).

Find out how your area voted:

Lismore electorate

Alstonville High School

Greens - 266

Nationals - 783

Labor - 460

Old Ballina Newsagency

Greens - 271

Nationals - 1,452

Labor 624

Bentley Public Hall,

Greens - 24

Nationals - 76

Labor - 42

Bexhill Public School

Greens - 74

Nationals - 221

Labor - 118

Bonalbo and District Community Hall

Greens - 38

Nationals - 172

Labor - 87

Caniaba Public School

Greens - 36

Nationals - 206

Labor - 83

Casino Community and Cultural Centre

Greens - 40

Nationals - 923

Labor - 473

Casino High School

Greens - 24

Nationals - 308

Labor - 204

Casino North St Michael's Centre

Greens - 20

Nationals - 365

Labor - 124

Cawongla Playhouse

Greens - 151

Nationals - 43

Labor - 85

Clovass-McKees Hill Memorial Hall

Greens -11

Nationals - 192

Labor - 38

Clunes Public School

Greens - 120

Nationals - 114

Labor - 97

Coraki Public School

Greens - 79

Nationals - 397

Labor - 245

Dunoon Public School

Greens - 143

Nationals - 127

Labor - 174

Eltham Public School

Greens - 57

Nationals - 115

Labor - 74

Evans Head River K-12 School

Greens - 143

Nationals - 786

Labor - 401

Goonellabah Public School

Greens - 218

Nationals - 664

Labor - 487

Goonellabah Community Centre

Greens - 198

Nationals - 875

Labor - 533

Kyogle Memorial Institute

Greens - 209

Nationals - 832

Labor - 382

Kyogle High School

Greens - 66

Nationals - 337

Labor - 148

Lismore St Paul's Memorial Hall

Greens - 384

Nationals - 555

Labor - 497

Lismore Central Trinity Catholic College

Greens - 140

Nationals - 281

Labor - 209

Lismore City Hall

Greens - 154

Nationals - 154

Labor - 147

Lismore High School

Greens - 283

Nationals - 557

Labor - 471

Lismore Heights Public School

Greens - 193

Nationals - 331

Labor - 251

Lismore Pre-Polling Voting Centre, 146 Molesworth St

The Greens - 2,029

Nationals - 6,540

Labor - 3,414

Lismore South Public School

Greens - 192

Nationals - 470

Labor - 340

Nimbin Central School

Greens - 420

Nationals - 53

Labor - 251

Wollongbar Community Hall

Greens - 137

Nationals - 697

Labor - 351

Woodenbong Central School

Greens - 11

Nationals - 161

Labor - 47

Wyrallah Public School

Greens - 51

Nationals - 249

Labor - 98

Richmond electorate

Ballina Coast High School

Labor - 923

Nationals - 848

Greens - 464

Ballina East Southern Cross School K-12

Labor - 334

Nationals - 454

Greens - 219

Ballina North Richmond Christian College

Labor - 155

Nationals - 173

Greens - 65

Ballina Pre-Polling Voting Centre

Labor - 3,254

Nationals - 4,979

Greens - 1,313

Ballina West Emmanuel Anglican College

Labor - 242

Nationals - 344

Greens - 84

Bangalow Public School

Labor - 420

Nationals - 339

Greens - 542

Billinudgel Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre

Labor - 264

Nationals - 120

Greens - 256

Brunswick Heads Public School

Labor - 374

Nationals - 213

Greens - 601

Byron Bay Public School

Labor - 401

Nationals - 258

Greens - 641

Byron Bay Pre-polling voting centre

Labor - 1,252

Nationals - 954

Greens - 1,433

Byron Bay High School

Labor - 224

Nationals - 150

Greens - 369

Coorabell Public School

Labor - 48

Nationals - 42

Greens - 98

Durrumbul Public School

Labor - 111

Nationals - 47

Greens - 149

Eureka Public School

Labor - 52

Nationals - 41

Greens - 54

Ewingsdale Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School

Labor - 39

Nationals - 31

Greens - 57

Federal Former Church Building

Labor - 162

Nationals - 71

Greens - 269

Fernleigh Public School

Labor - 66

Nationals - 81

Greens - 98

Lennox Head Public School

Labor - 691

Nationals - 708

Greens - 683

Mullumbimby St John's Primary School Hall

Labor - 353

Nationals - 244

Greens - 666

Mullumbimby High School

Labor - 309

Nationals - 222

Greens - 690

Newrybar Public School

Labor - 87

Nationals - 131

The Greens - 138

Ocean Shores Community Centre

Labor - 607

Nationals - 345

The Greens - 687

Ocean Shores Public School

Labor - 120

Nationals - 69

Greens - 179

Skennars Head Xavier Catholic College

Labor - 82

The Nationals - 111

Greens - 43

Suffolk Park Community Hall

Labor - 314

Nationals - 171

Greens - 496

Tintenbar Public School

Labor - 102

Nationals - 209

Greens - 101

Wilsons Creek Hall