How did your town vote at the federal election?
AS THE results rolled in on election night, it was easy to determine early on who was going to win the seats of Richmond and Page, with both incumbent MPs retaining their positions.
Counting has revealed where first preference votes for each candidate came from across the region and The Northern Star has broken down how each area voted.
In Page, Nationals MP Kevin Hogan secured his seat for the third time with a primary vote of Austin Curtin got the highest amount of primary votes with 48,572 voters (50.14 per cent).
Coming in second place on first preferences was Labor candidate Patrick Deegan with 25,710 votes (26.55 per cent) and just trailing behind him was Greens candidate Dan Reid with 10,880 votes (11.24 per cent).
Meanwhile in Richmond, despite losing the election Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser received the most first preference votes with 33,601 (37.39 per cent) beating Labor MP Justine Elliot's first preference vote of 28,830 (32.08).
Greens candidate Michael Lyon came third after he received 17,795 votes (19.80).
Lismore electorate
Alstonville High School
- Greens - 266
- Nationals - 783
- Labor - 460
Old Ballina Newsagency
- Greens - 271
- Nationals - 1,452
- Labor 624
Bentley Public Hall,
- Greens - 24
- Nationals - 76
- Labor - 42
Bexhill Public School
- Greens - 74
- Nationals - 221
- Labor - 118
Bonalbo and District Community Hall
- Greens - 38
- Nationals - 172
- Labor - 87
Caniaba Public School
- Greens - 36
- Nationals - 206
- Labor - 83
Casino Community and Cultural Centre
- Greens - 40
- Nationals - 923
- Labor - 473
Casino High School
- Greens - 24
- Nationals - 308
- Labor - 204
Casino North St Michael's Centre
- Greens - 20
- Nationals - 365
- Labor - 124
Cawongla Playhouse
- Greens - 151
- Nationals - 43
- Labor - 85
Clovass-McKees Hill Memorial Hall
- Greens -11
- Nationals - 192
- Labor - 38
Clunes Public School
- Greens - 120
- Nationals - 114
- Labor - 97
Coraki Public School
- Greens - 79
- Nationals - 397
- Labor - 245
Dunoon Public School
- Greens - 143
- Nationals - 127
- Labor - 174
Eltham Public School
- Greens - 57
- Nationals - 115
- Labor - 74
Evans Head River K-12 School
- Greens - 143
- Nationals - 786
- Labor - 401
Goonellabah Public School
- Greens - 218
- Nationals - 664
- Labor - 487
Goonellabah Community Centre
- Greens - 198
- Nationals - 875
- Labor - 533
Kyogle Memorial Institute
- Greens - 209
- Nationals - 832
- Labor - 382
Kyogle High School
- Greens - 66
- Nationals - 337
- Labor - 148
Lismore St Paul's Memorial Hall
- Greens - 384
- Nationals - 555
- Labor - 497
Lismore Central Trinity Catholic College
- Greens - 140
- Nationals - 281
- Labor - 209
Lismore City Hall
- Greens - 154
- Nationals - 154
- Labor - 147
Lismore High School
- Greens - 283
- Nationals - 557
- Labor - 471
Lismore Heights Public School
- Greens - 193
- Nationals - 331
- Labor - 251
Lismore Pre-Polling Voting Centre, 146 Molesworth St
- The Greens - 2,029
- Nationals - 6,540
- Labor - 3,414
Lismore South Public School
- Greens - 192
- Nationals - 470
- Labor - 340
Nimbin Central School
- Greens - 420
- Nationals - 53
- Labor - 251
Wollongbar Community Hall
- Greens - 137
- Nationals - 697
- Labor - 351
Woodenbong Central School
- Greens - 11
- Nationals - 161
- Labor - 47
Wyrallah Public School
- Greens - 51
- Nationals - 249
- Labor - 98
Richmond electorate
Ballina Coast High School
- Labor - 923
- Nationals - 848
- Greens - 464
Ballina East Southern Cross School K-12
- Labor - 334
- Nationals - 454
- Greens - 219
Ballina North Richmond Christian College
- Labor - 155
- Nationals - 173
- Greens - 65
Ballina Pre-Polling Voting Centre
- Labor - 3,254
- Nationals - 4,979
- Greens - 1,313
Ballina West Emmanuel Anglican College
- Labor - 242
- Nationals - 344
- Greens - 84
Bangalow Public School
- Labor - 420
- Nationals - 339
- Greens - 542
Billinudgel Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre
- Labor - 264
- Nationals - 120
- Greens - 256
Brunswick Heads Public School
- Labor - 374
- Nationals - 213
- Greens - 601
Byron Bay Public School
- Labor - 401
- Nationals - 258
- Greens - 641
Byron Bay Pre-polling voting centre
- Labor - 1,252
- Nationals - 954
- Greens - 1,433
Byron Bay High School
- Labor - 224
- Nationals - 150
- Greens - 369
Coorabell Public School
- Labor - 48
- Nationals - 42
- Greens - 98
Durrumbul Public School
- Labor - 111
- Nationals - 47
- Greens - 149
Eureka Public School
- Labor - 52
- Nationals - 41
- Greens - 54
Ewingsdale Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School
- Labor - 39
- Nationals - 31
- Greens - 57
Federal Former Church Building
- Labor - 162
- Nationals - 71
- Greens - 269
Fernleigh Public School
- Labor - 66
- Nationals - 81
- Greens - 98
Lennox Head Public School
- Labor - 691
- Nationals - 708
- Greens - 683
Mullumbimby St John's Primary School Hall
- Labor - 353
- Nationals - 244
- Greens - 666
Mullumbimby High School
- Labor - 309
- Nationals - 222
- Greens - 690
Newrybar Public School
- Labor - 87
- Nationals - 131
- The Greens - 138
Ocean Shores Community Centre
- Labor - 607
- Nationals - 345
- The Greens - 687
Ocean Shores Public School
- Labor - 120
- Nationals - 69
- Greens - 179
Skennars Head Xavier Catholic College
- Labor - 82
- The Nationals - 111
- Greens - 43
Suffolk Park Community Hall
- Labor - 314
- Nationals - 171
- Greens - 496
Tintenbar Public School
- Labor - 102
- Nationals - 209
- Greens - 101
Wilsons Creek Hall
- Labor - 54
- Nationals - 11
- Greens - 102