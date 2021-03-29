Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Broncos waiting on NRL, state government advice in wake of Queensland COVID lockdown
Broncos waiting on NRL, state government advice in wake of Queensland COVID lockdown
Rugby League

How COVID crisis will affect Broncos

by Chris Honnery
29th Mar 2021 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Broncos could be rushed out of Brisbane as early as Monday night and face the prospect of a fortnight on the road as part of the NRL's plans to avoid the COVID curse.

The NRL is considering flying the Broncos to Melbourne on Monday, where they will remain in quarantine ahead of Friday's game at AAMI Park.

Depending on results out of Brisbane's three-day lockdown, which kicks in at 6pm (AEDT) tonight, the Broncos could also be forced to remain away from home for a further week when they play the Rabbitohs in Sydney next Thursday.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

 

But, st the moment, they are awaiting word from the NRL around what protocols they will be forced to undergo.

Brisbane were scheduled to fly down to Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon on a chartered flight and remain in the Victorian capital until their game on Friday.

However, the club has been thrown into disarray as they wait for both the NRL and the state governments to make a decision.

Players and staff were COVID tested following their clash with the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon - with all coming back with a negative result.

Broncos players are currently not in a strict NRL-imposed COVID bubble at this stage, but have been instructed to only leave their homes for essential services to minimise community contact over the weekend.

The NRL confirmed they were still working through all options on Monday morning as the situation was unfolding.

Originally published as How COVID crisis will affect Broncos

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

brisbane broncos nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fight that will never end’: North Lismore Plateau update

        Premium Content ‘Fight that will never end’: North Lismore Plateau update

        News Opponents vow to go to court for the fourth time if North Lismore Plateau DA is approved.

        Is the Northern Rivers economy about to fall off a cliff?

        Premium Content Is the Northern Rivers economy about to fall off a cliff?

        Opinion There’s nervous signs in the Northern Rivers’ economy as JobSeeker and JobKeeper is...

        Boaties urged to stay off the water this weekend

        Premium Content Boaties urged to stay off the water this weekend

        News Large trees, dead animals, caravans and garden sheds, making it dangerous for...