David and Natasha Mills at their wedding at Apex Park, Gladstone in January.
David and Natasha Mills at their wedding at Apex Park, Gladstone in January.
Dating

How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:37 PM
IT'S A real-life, virtual reality love story.

Not even 14,116 kilometres could keep David and Natasha Mills apart after they found love in a Star Wars universe.

The couple first met in a virtual nightclub where Gladstone resident David was a radio host and DJ and Natasha, based in south Mississippi, was a fellow gamer.

"The first time I went into Star Wars,I shouted I was there and Natasha came along but I didn't know her as Natasha then," David said.

After getting to know each other, Natasha and David started a radio station and entertainment company inside the game.

Their relationship progressed quickly from there.

While David lives in one of the "least romantic cities" in Australia, that did not stop him from setting the scene for a memorable proposal - twice - once in virtual reality and again in real life.

Today marks one year since his first, online proposal.

 

David and Natasha Mills at their wedding at Apex Park, Gladstone in January.
David and Natasha Mills at their wedding at Apex Park, Gladstone in January.

"We were in Final Fantasy that day," Natasha said.

"David asked me to come with him for a moment, and he had rings and a wedding dress there, and he just proposed to me next to the beach in Hawaii."

Natasha moved from America last year to be with David after talking to each other for four years online.

David said the first time he saw Natasha in real life, it was like a reunion.

"She walked out of that gateway in Brisbane and it was like 'Ah she's finally here'," David said.

The couple tied the knot at Apex Park in Gladstone last month in front of a small crowd.

David said it was a "day where the couple got to express their true love for each other".

"It was romantic for us," David said.

"I'd go to the top of a mountain to shout my marriage to (Natasha)."

Natasha said while they considered both countries to settle down, they chose Gladstone to live.

"We weren't sure where we were going to live," Natasha said.

"He's taken me all the way down to Sydney, and to a lot of other towns but so far, nowhere is as beautiful as Gladstone."

