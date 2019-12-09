How council's sale of lighthouse sculpture birds is faring

FLY FREE: More than 3500 aluminium birds from the infamous disco dong have been made available for registered buyers.

THE sculpture that brought them into existence is well and truly gone from the roundabout it graced so briefly.

But Byron Shire residents are now taking advantage of a chance to own a piece of artistic history.

The aluminium birds that featured on the Ewingsdale Rd lighthouse sculpture have begun being snapped up after Byron Shire Council opened its first sale.

A spokeswoman for the council said they’d so far recouped $16,000 of the cost of the sculpture and had sold 790 birds as of Thursday afternoon.

The council resolved to decommission the sculpture in August.

It’s since offered the birds that were undamaged to the public for $20 each.

Those funds will held to cover the decommissioning cost and any remaining funds will go towards developing a cultural policy for the council, as well as projects working to reduce homelessness in the shire.

The spokeswoman acknowledged the times allocated for those who’d registered to buy a bird or two were not always suitable/

“Allocating days/weeks was a way to help us manage the admin process and to avoid the inconvenience of long queues for people,” she said.

“However we realise that the allocated times will not be possible for everyone and we suggested in our email correspondence to those registered that they try to send a friend if that was possible.”

She said the council had moved forward the bird sale for those with names starting with the letters L to Z.

The council had also invited all registered purchasers to attend the Cavanbah Centre during nominated times from December 6 through to December 14.

“This might assist some people who were unable to come in the first week too,” she said.

Only two birds per person can be purchased in stage one of the sale.

“At this point we are expecting that there will be birds remaining at the conclusion of the sale next Saturday,” she said.

“We will continue monitoring the sale numbers and notify everyone about when and where we plan to put the remaining birds up for sale when the details are confirmed.

“We will contact everyone who registered to buy birds directly by email as well as the general public via our website, Facebook page and by media release.

“The second-round and final sale will be open to everyone including the general public.’

She said there wouldn’t be a registration for the final sale – if it takes place – but it would operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We hope to eventually sell them all through this process, which we tried to make as fair as possible for everyone,” she said.