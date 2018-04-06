How council will save millions on important new road

An artist's impression of the new plans for Hutley Dr, Lennox Head.

An artist's impression of the new plans for Hutley Dr, Lennox Head. Ballina Shire Council

BALLINA Shire Council is set to save millions of dollars on the extension of one of the area's most important link roads.

With residential development surging ahead in Lennox Head, there has been a long-identified need to extend Hutley Drive.

Traffic modelling has shown the road should be extended in the north to The Coast Rd/Byron Bay Rd and in the south to North Creek Rd.

But the North Creek Rd realignment work was estimated to come in at a huge cost - about $4 million plus land acquisition costs, which could have been millions more.

The council's civil services group manager, John Truman, said they had considered many different options for the northern extension.

Now a solution has been identified that will cost about $4 million, including land acquisition, saving the council millions of dollars.

"Council recently purchased 9 Byron Bay Road," Mr Truman said.

"This has presented an easier and more cost effective linkage option from Hutley Drive to Byron Bay Road by extending Hutley Drive to the north and connecting the new roundabout on Byron Bay Road; north of the existing Coast Road roundabout."

"Other options we've looked at include connecting Hutley Drive to a new roundabout on a realigned North Creek Road.

"Another option scoped was to connect Hutley Drive to the existing Coast Road roundabout.

"Unfortunately these proposals were cost prohibitive or did not meet contemporary engineering and traffic standards."

The council is now consulting with residents who live near 9 Byron Bay Rd.

Engineering designs will be prepared and the council will then seek approval for the project.

Most of the $4 million cost of the project will be met by development contributions.

The council has also applied for federal and state government grant funding to assist in funding the project.

Work will start by the end of next year.