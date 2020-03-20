How council will change meetings to slow COVID-19 spread

A sign outside Byron Shire Council's chambers, urging people not to attend Thursday's planning meeting if they'd recently been travelling abroad or were feeling unwell.

WHEN Byron Shire Council voted on measures to help mitigate the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the six people remaining in the public gallery happened to be practising social distancing.

In a matter of urgency brought before Thursday’s planning meeting, councillors discussed whether measures should be implemented to reduce the risk of spreading the virus at meetings.

The motion called to encourage anyone who was ill to not attend meetings, and for measures to be implemented so submissions for Public Access could be made in a person’s absence.

General Manager Mark Arnold told councillors staff would trial some “virtual set ups” today. (FRIDAY)

Mr Arnold said they would look at what was possible within the technology the council already had available.

Along with written submissions, the council’s staff will consider how audio or video options could be implemented, ideally in time for next week’s ordinary meeting.

“If we’re able to support it, video could be live or recorded,” Mr Arnold said.

Cr Basil Cameron said he opposed the suggestion members of the public don’t attend meetings.

“I think it’s very important at all times, regardless of the virus, that we’re seen to be accessible (and) transparent,” he said.

“When we start having meetings where the public don’t attend … we’re out of sight.”

Mayor Simon Richardson said the aim was to “formalise some systems where people can still participate” without increasing the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“This is just uncharted territory,” he said.

“I think it is crucial. In times of war, some of our civil liberties go to the kerb because they simply have to.

“I don’t think that makes us autocratic.

“It just means we’re taking something seriously.

“I don’t think it’s inappropriate for us to say if you don’t have to come, please don’t.

Mr Arnold said the goal was to “operate in the best environment we can in what is a very difficult situation”.

“There’s a number of councillors who fall within the vulnerable category,” he said.

All councillors ultimately voted in favour of the motion.

One member of the public had been openly coughing during the meeting, despite a sign at the entrance asking people who were unwell not to attend.

The meeting had earlier heard two of the three absent councillors had self-isolated.