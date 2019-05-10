How council is trying to help small businesses start up

HERE TO HELP: Lismore City Council's acting manager development and compliance, Chris Watts, wants those looking to turn their passion into their profession and open a small business to ask them for help.

HERE TO HELP: Lismore City Council's acting manager development and compliance, Chris Watts, wants those looking to turn their passion into their profession and open a small business to ask them for help. Alison Paterson

STARTING a small business can quickly become an administrative nightmare, with red tape hoops to jump through, council permits, digital paperwork and regulations.

But now Lismore City Council's acting manager of development and compliance, Chris Watts, is looking to help people turn their passion into their profession.

His team can help with all the details, from to administration to zoning.

"We do encourage businesses to open up here, we try to facilitate this," he said.

"We can offer people assistance and we encourage them to come and talk to us with at a free pre-lodgement meeting and give them a holistic response."

Mr Watts said the council was often criticised when it was simply the messenger for a great deal of state regulation.

"Council is blamed for lots of things but people need to understand that there 121 individual regularity functions conferred on local government by NSW legislation and they involve some 309 separate regulatory roles," he said.

And, if this was not complex enough, these regulatory functions emanate from 67 different government Acts, which are overseen by eight NSW departments or ministries and 23 agencies.

He said the development and compliance team had around 22 people, including four planners and a host of specialist staff.

He said the feedback from people attending pre-lodgement meetings had been encouraging.

"We can offer you some due diligence; if you have a business idea please come and see us and we'll help you see what's involved," Mr Watts said.

"And to be fair to you, we'll tell you what is involved."

In 2018 the council had 557 development applications (including modifications), which took a median of 43.5 days.