Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERE TO HELP: Lismore City Council's acting manager development and compliance, Chris Watts, wants those looking to turn their passion into their profession and open a small business to ask them for help.
HERE TO HELP: Lismore City Council's acting manager development and compliance, Chris Watts, wants those looking to turn their passion into their profession and open a small business to ask them for help. Alison Paterson
Council News

How council is trying to help small businesses start up

Alison Paterson
by
10th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STARTING a small business can quickly become an administrative nightmare, with red tape hoops to jump through, council permits, digital paperwork and regulations.

But now Lismore City Council's acting manager of development and compliance, Chris Watts, is looking to help people turn their passion into their profession.

His team can help with all the details, from to administration to zoning.

"We do encourage businesses to open up here, we try to facilitate this," he said.

"We can offer people assistance and we encourage them to come and talk to us with at a free pre-lodgement meeting and give them a holistic response."

Mr Watts said the council was often criticised when it was simply the messenger for a great deal of state regulation.

"Council is blamed for lots of things but people need to understand that there 121 individual regularity functions conferred on local government by NSW legislation and they involve some 309 separate regulatory roles," he said.

And, if this was not complex enough, these regulatory functions emanate from 67 different government Acts, which are overseen by eight NSW departments or ministries and 23 agencies.

He said the development and compliance team had around 22 people, including four planners and a host of specialist staff.

He said the feedback from people attending pre-lodgement meetings had been encouraging.

"We can offer you some due diligence; if you have a business idea please come and see us and we'll help you see what's involved," Mr Watts said.

"And to be fair to you, we'll tell you what is involved."

In 2018 the council had 557 development applications (including modifications), which took a median of 43.5 days.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

    premium_icon Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

    Crime A CORONER will hand down her recommendations today after an inquest into the deaths of a mum and her two children when their van plunged into the Tweed River.

    • 10th May 2019 11:15 AM
    Labor's fast train to bypass Lismore

    premium_icon Labor's fast train to bypass Lismore

    Politics Will Lismore ever get on the high-speed rail track?

    • 10th May 2019 10:34 AM
    CWA vs Wicked campers: Women on a mission to ban vans

    premium_icon CWA vs Wicked campers: Women on a mission to ban vans

    News Northern Rivers groups lead the charge to lobby government

    'Get out or I'll throw you down the f---ing stairs'

    premium_icon 'Get out or I'll throw you down the f---ing stairs'

    Crime Disgraced Ballina businesswoman pleads guilty to intimidation