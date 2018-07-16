How council is spending $120 million

Council breaks down how every $100 of a $120 million budget will be spent.

BYRON Shire Council say they have listened to the people when allocating money in the 2018/19 budget.

As part of the budget endorsed by the council, $41.3 million will be invested in major road works and construction over the next 12 months.

General Manager, Mark Arnold, said there was plenty of good news in the $120 million budget.

"Our plan delivers on what the community told us its vision is and the Community Solutions Panel's infrastructure priorities,” Mr Arnold said.

"This year's budget puts these priorities into action - you'll see an increased investment in road reconstruction, renewal and maintenance.

"It's also a great win for the environment with funding for clean energy projects and initiatives that will create a sustainable future for us all.

The budget is explained in a Community Update being sent out with the next rates notice and is also available on the council's website.

"People want to know how their rates are spent, so we've broken it down into 12 main areas of spending to show the breadth of works and services and what the costs are,” Mr Arnold said.

Mr Arnold gave a breakdown of how every $100 is spent by council:

. $34 to major road works and construction

. $10 to sewerage operations

. $9 to parks, sports fields, beaches and bush regeneration

. $8 to maintain roads, bridges, footpaths and drains

. $8 to recycling and waste services

. $7 to water operations

. $7 to natural environment, planning and development

. $7 to community buildings and pools

. $5 to community services, libraries and child care

. $1 to emergency services

. $2 enforcement and environmental health

. $2 to administration and governance

"Importantly this is the second year of the special rate variation which will provide an additional $2.276 million for asset renewal and maintenance,” Mr Arnold said.

"20.4 kilometres of roads are scheduled to be resealed and for the first time in current times council will be investing $200,000 in a gravel re-sheet program and a further $200,000 in a heavy patch program,” he said.