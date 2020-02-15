How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

ONLY a handful of students intending on studying at Southern Cross University have been affected by the coronavirus travel ban.

THE university sector estimates there are 100,000 international students stranded in China, unable to get to Australia.

On Thursday, the Federal Government insisted it had no choice but to extend a travel ban to February 22 in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

There are a small number of Southern Cross University Lismore students affected by the travel ban.

Two students who intend on studying at the local campus this year are stuck in China.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia remains at 15, with five of those people having made a recovery.

There have been 1483 deaths worldwide as a result of the disease.

At SCU, there are far more Chinese students intending on studying at the Gold Coast campus than Lismore.

For those who have been directly affected by the travel ban, the enrolment deadline for session one has been extended to March 16.

“It will allow greater flexibility for students who are currently unable to travel to Australia because of such restrictions,” an SCU spokesman said.

For those unable to arrive by March 16 due to the travel ban, SCU is providing the option to defer studies to later periods.

If the option of deferral is not practical, SCU has offered to examine other alternatives on a case-by-case basis.

The withdrawal-without-penalty period has been extended.