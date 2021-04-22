How killer could get her hands on dead mum’s estate

A woman serving a life sentence for the murder of her mother has told a court she is soon to file an application for special leave to appeal her conviction in the High Court.

If she was granted leave and succeeded in a High Court appeal, Simona Zafirovska would be acquitted and could be entitled to claim her mother's estate, a court heard.

In her will, Radica Zafirovska, who was murdered in 2016, left her entire estate to adopted daughter Simona.

But as a convicted murderer, Zafirovska cannot benefit from the estate.

Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at there home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police

In 2019, Zafirovska was jailed for murdering her mother, Radica, 54, by bludgeoning her to death with a plank of fake wood.

Radica Zafirovska died from severe blunt force trauma, including multiple fractures to her face and skull.

Simona Zafirovska, who had denied killing her mother, claiming intruders had broken into their home at The Gap, must serve 20 years behind bars before being eligible to apply for parole.

In the Supreme Court in Brisbane on Thursday, at an application concerning ad

Victim Radica Zafirovska.

ministration of Radica Zafirovska's estate, Simona appeared via video link from prison.

Zafirovska asked Justice Davis to adjourn the application, saying she had a barrister preparing her application for special leave to appeal her conviction in the High Court.

She said she expected it to be filed soon.

Last year Zafirovska lost her appeal against conviction on the ground that the jury verdict was unreasonable, in Queensland's Court of Appeal.

Justice Davis said he could see some justification for seeking special leave to appeal to the High Court over conviction based on a circumstantial case.

Justice Davis said it was a strange case, with the murder weapon, a piece of wood, found in the daughter's bedroom, but no blood found on it or on Zafirovska.

The murder scene at The Gap. Picture: Jack Tran

Justice Davis said if Zafirovska was able to successfully appeal the conviction in the High Court, then she would be acquitted and could probably take her inheritance under the will.

If Zafirovska was refused legal aid for her special leave application a pro bono lawyer could take on the case, the court heard.

Justice Davis said there was private and public interest in having the estate administered as soon as possible.

"It's not a good thing to have an estate in limbo," Justice Davis said.

He adjourned the administration application until May 14, but warned Zafirovska if she had not filed the special leave application by then, he might deal with the estate administration application.

Originally published as How convicted killer could get her hands on dead mum's estate