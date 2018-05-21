How cold will it get on the Northern Rivers?

WITH the official start to winter fast approaching - and with it the snow season - chilly night-time temperatures are reminding residents what they are in for over the next few months.

The Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook for June predicts minimum temperatures to sit around 9-12C in Lismore and in coastal towns, with temperatures around 6-9C inland.

Looking ahead from June to August, minimum median temperatures are recorded as 9-12C for the coastal towns, and 6-9C in Lismore and further inland including Casino and Kyogle.

Median maximum temperatures recorded by BoM from June to August are recorded as 18-21C in Byron Bay, Ballina and Lismore areas.

BoM's temperature summary predicts "warmer than average winter (days and nights) likely in the south”, but there is a moderate chance nights will be cooler than average in Queensland.

Amateur weather forecaster David Taylor - who runs East Coast Weather Facebook page - has correctly predicted major weather events in the past, and his latest terrifying prediction was that Australia could experience its coldest winter on record.

BoM senior forecaster Jake Phillips said mornings throughout the region will be cooler than average for this time of year throughout the region.

But, he said daytime temperatures will be close to average - sitting in the low 20C.

"The dominant weather pattern is a very slow moving high pressure system to the west of NSW but will slowly move over in the next few days which will promote generally fine weather,” Mr Phillips said.

"We might see a shower or two later in the week along the coastal fringe.

"We will see some more cool mornings and in the tablelands over the next few mornings will be pretty frosty, as they have been lately.”

The minimum temperature for Lismore tomorrow is predicted as 7C, 8C on Wednesday and warming slightly to a minimum of 10C until Friday.

Sunny in Byron Bay tomorrow with a low of 12C, maximum of 21C.

Overnight temperatures in Ballina falling to between 7 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s until Thursday.