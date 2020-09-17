Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blue Derby Pods Ride rider on Flickety Stix trail near mountain bike capital of Derby, Tasmania. Could Coffs Coast follow suit in building a mountain biking mecca? Picture credit: Blue Derby Pods Ride
Blue Derby Pods Ride rider on Flickety Stix trail near mountain bike capital of Derby, Tasmania. Could Coffs Coast follow suit in building a mountain biking mecca? Picture credit: Blue Derby Pods Ride
Opinion

How Coffs can become Australia’s next mountain biking mecca

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Coffs Coast is a beautiful part of the world boasting pristine beaches and lush forests and has established itself as one of the leading adventure tourism hubs in the country.

Offering a wide range of activities including surfing, hiking, a high ropes course and of course, mountain biking.

The sport has a rich history across the region and it’s no surprise, all you have to do is look towards the mountains from the centre of Coffs Harbour to see why.

The 2017 Trailstar Woolgoolga Enduro mountainbike bike event.. 06 NOV 2017
The 2017 Trailstar Woolgoolga Enduro mountainbike bike event.. 06 NOV 2017

Steep mountains are often the source of mountain biking hubs across the world and trails can be found nearby at the Cows with Guns in Pine Creek as well as north on Mount Coramba.

The sport is growing with more events finding a home on the Coffs Coast including the recently postponed Coastal Mountain Biking Series to go with the annual Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival, but could it be bigger than that?

Locations across Canada, New Zealand and Europe have become global tourist hot spots for mountain biking alone.

A little bit closer to home, Tasmania is turning into a must-visit on the mountain biking bucket list with places like Blue Derby getting the star treatment.

James Hall. Rocky Trail Entertainment will host three events at Mount Douglas Reserve in September, including the return of the Hot Rock Race. It's the first time the promoters have set up camp in North Queensland. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
James Hall. Rocky Trail Entertainment will host three events at Mount Douglas Reserve in September, including the return of the Hot Rock Race. It's the first time the promoters have set up camp in North Queensland. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Sure, the advantage many of these places hold is the fact that they double as a ski resort over winter, and that’s not happening any time soon in Coffs Harbour, but with the right kind of investment I could see this region turning into a true mountain biking mecca.

The action adventure sport is rapidly on the rise with sales going through the roof during COVID-19, so why not ride that wave?

Coffs Harbour City Council Council have backed the sport in the past, and Grafton’s Bom Bom trails were given a financial boost in recent months, so why not get behind a growing industry and give the region a big boost in tourism for the years to come?

coffs harbour mountain biking international mountain biking mecca
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HE'S A GOOSE': Barnaby's bridge stunt scorned in parliament

        Premium Content 'HE'S A GOOSE': Barnaby's bridge stunt scorned in parliament

        News BARNABY Joyce angered locals, but the real issue is "too emotional to talk about", Lismore MP Janelle Saffin told parliament.

        $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Premium Content $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Council News Why a proposed $34 million hotel, function space won’t be approved

        Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

        Premium Content Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

        News Agribusiness has announced a big incentive for its workers

        Plans for $45M 'play haven' at Ballina withdrawn

        Premium Content Plans for $45M 'play haven' at Ballina withdrawn

        News It included a caravan park, helipad, shooting range, go kart track