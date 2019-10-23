Menu
Firefighting crews have spent the morning battling a large blaze that broke out at Peregian Beach early this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

How close 20m-high flames came to destroying homes

Matty Holdsworth
23rd Oct 2019 12:47 PM
ABOUT 100 homes were in the firing line of an out-of-control bushfire at Peregian Beach this morning, police say.

Firefighting crews have contained the raging bushfire, which at one point had 20m-high flames that came within two blocks of homes.

Queensland Police Service inspector Jon Lewis said 40 officers had been on scene to evacuate residents and close roads after the blaze broke out about 6.30am.

The fire broke out near David Low Way about 6.30am. Photo: Patrick Woods
"Sadly, this isn't new to us, so we have leant on our recent experience and taken relevant action," Insp Lewis said.

"Five streets were evacuated, probably around 100 houses, given the time of day a lot of houses were empty with people at work.

"But we learn quickly that with wind change the fire can spread, so we needed to have people safe.

"The fire was certainly close enough to warrant action, it was much more than a precaution."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Kent Mayne said crews were dampening down hot spots to prevent the fire from spreading.

Waterbomers tackle huge blaze at Peregian. Photo: Patrick Woods
He said it was touch and go earlier this morning.

"The fire development was very quick … it was fast and being pushed by the wind, we were lucky to have crews arrive early," Mr Mayne said.

There were initial reports that the fire had started in bushland adjacent to Coolum State High School. Insp Lewis said it was too early to tell how the blaze started.

